Jennifer Hanie's Autopsy Complete After 31-Year-Old Reported Missing Is Found Dead on Manhattan Beach
The autopsy of a 31-year-old woman tragically found dead near the shoreline of a Los Angeles beach has been completed as detectives continue their investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A medical examiner confirmed the person they discovered on the sand was Jennifer Hanie after she was positively ID'd by officers through photos and next of kin on Saturday.
Police said the boyfriend of Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning after last seeing her near the waterline.
When their efforts were unsuccessful, they called the Manhattan Beach Police Department, which began scouring the premises around 6:40 AM. "The MBPD immediately opened an investigation and checked with surrounding agencies for reports matching the missing person's description," according to a press release.
Officers worked with the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard to conduct a thorough search of the area. Her body was found on the sand near the 1300 block of the waterline by a lifeguard around 10:15 AM. It is unclear if her body washed ashore after authorities searched the beach and ocean.
The case status remains open as of Monday, but the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed her body is ready for release. At this time, her cause of death has been deferred, which means that it is pending additional investigation.
It has been a tragedy that shocked her community as Hanie turned 31 just months ago on Sept. 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"When I got up in the morning I noticed some activity out on the beach and didn't really think anything of it, and then I went to work and I noticed more activity going on," Shellback Tavern owner Bob Beverley said. "They had found a body out on the beach and it's a very sad situation, and it appears to be a young girl."
"Well it's not that common in late January," he said. "It's usually pretty quiet out here and the surf has been very strong."
Daily Mail reported that he said it was believed that Hanie was staying at a nearby vacation rental and had gone out for an early morning swim.
The press release from MBPD noted that anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Klosowski.