Jennifer Hanie's Autopsy Complete After 31-Year-Old Reported Missing Is Found Dead on Manhattan Beach

Police said the boyfriend of Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning after last seeing her near the waterline.

When their efforts were unsuccessful, they called the Manhattan Beach Police Department, which began scouring the premises around 6:40 AM. "The MBPD immediately opened an investigation and checked with surrounding agencies for reports matching the missing person's description," according to a press release.

Officers worked with the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and U.S. Coast Guard to conduct a thorough search of the area. Her body was found on the sand near the 1300 block of the waterline by a lifeguard around 10:15 AM. It is unclear if her body washed ashore after authorities searched the beach and ocean.