EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Puts Herself Through Such Punishing Workouts — And It's All About Wedding Bells!

Aniston's whose relationship with wellness coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 50, has gathered pace over the past year.

Jennifer Aniston has pushed her famously disciplined fitness regime into overdrive as wedding bells loom, with sources also warning RadarOnline.com the actress is working herself to "exhaustion" to look perfect for Jim Curtis on their big day.

Jennifer Aniston has intensified her fitness routine ahead of her wedding.

An insider said: "Among their friends, it's widely understood that a wedding is very much on the horizon this year. Jennifer and Jim don't shy away from talking about it, and there's a strong belief that they could skip a traditional ceremony altogether – possibly slipping away to elope around her birthday – before hosting a low-key celebration at home for those closest to them."

Aniston was recently photographed during a campaign for fitness brand Pvolve , revealing a level of definition that prompted renewed attention to her training habits.

And friends told us speculation about an imminent wedding has sharpened 56-year-old Aniston's focus on exercise, diet, and routine, turning a long-standing commitment to health into what one insider described as a "punishing daily schedule" shaped by the prospect of walking down the aisle.

The source added the looming ceremony has become a powerful motivator for Aniston.

"She has clearly intensified everything she's doing," the insider added.

"There's a real sense that she's pushing herself harder than before because she wants to look and feel absolutely perfect standing beside Jim on their wedding day, and that goal is driving just how demanding her schedule has become."

Aniston has long credited Pvolve with reshaping her physique.

"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others," she said, speaking about the low-impact resistance program she started partnering with in 2023.

The method emphasizes strength and flexibility, an approach Aniston has framed as sustainable but, according to friends, is now pursued by her with "near-military" discipline and zeal.