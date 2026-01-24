EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Puts Herself Through Such Punishing Workouts — And It's All About Wedding Bells!
Jennifer Aniston has pushed her famously disciplined fitness regime into overdrive as wedding bells loom, with sources also warning RadarOnline.com the actress is working herself to "exhaustion" to look perfect for Jim Curtis on their big day.
Aniston's whose relationship with wellness coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 50, has gathered pace over the past year.
'Military' Wedding Workout Routine
And friends told us speculation about an imminent wedding has sharpened 56-year-old Aniston's focus on exercise, diet, and routine, turning a long-standing commitment to health into what one insider described as a "punishing daily schedule" shaped by the prospect of walking down the aisle.
Aniston was recently photographed during a campaign for fitness brand Pvolve, revealing a level of definition that prompted renewed attention to her training habits.
An insider said: "Among their friends, it's widely understood that a wedding is very much on the horizon this year. Jennifer and Jim don't shy away from talking about it, and there's a strong belief that they could skip a traditional ceremony altogether – possibly slipping away to elope around her birthday – before hosting a low-key celebration at home for those closest to them."
The Pvolve Method
The source added the looming ceremony has become a powerful motivator for Aniston.
"She has clearly intensified everything she's doing," the insider added.
"There's a real sense that she's pushing herself harder than before because she wants to look and feel absolutely perfect standing beside Jim on their wedding day, and that goal is driving just how demanding her schedule has become."
Aniston has long credited Pvolve with reshaping her physique.
"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others," she said, speaking about the low-impact resistance program she started partnering with in 2023.
The method emphasizes strength and flexibility, an approach Aniston has framed as sustainable but, according to friends, is now pursued by her with "near-military" discipline and zeal.
Ditching Cocktails for Peak Condition
The relationship with Curtis has also altered her lifestyle away from the gym.
A source close to the couple said Aniston has cut back sharply on alcohol and late nights.
"She once liked to relax with a drink at the end of the day, but that habit has largely fallen away," the insider added.
"Now everything is geared toward peak condition, and she's putting herself under intense pressure because she wants to feel as healthy, confident, and polished as possible when she stands next to Jim."
Evenings are now quieter, with home-cooked meals and early nights replacing restaurant outings, and herbal tea has replaced cocktails before bed.
Exercise has also become non-negotiable. Another insider said Aniston plans her days around training, regardless of travel or work commitments.
Pushing Limits for Jim Curtis
"On days when her diary is completely full, she'll set her alarm for 4am just to make sure she can train," they added.
"Missing a workout is not an option for her right now, particularly with the wedding in sight, and that determination is shaping every part of her daily routine."
Aniston's discipline also extends to diet, with friends saying she follows a regime of eating balanced meals and a morning routine that includes warm water, ginger, honey, lemon and supplements.
Aniston was first linked to Curtis last summer, with the couple confirming the relationship publicly toward the end of the year and spending the holidays together.
She has described him in interviews as "very special" and "grounded," – language sources say reflects a sense of calm in contrast to the intensity of her current physical regime.
A source stressed the wedding speculation has sharpened everything for the actress.
"Jen has always been committed to fitness, but this time there's a very specific end point in mind," the insider added.
"She's driving herself harder than she ever has because she wants to walk down the aisle feeling powerful, self-assured, and completely flawless for Jim."