EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She Cancelled The Private Letter — Raging Jennifer Aniston Stops Auction Sale of Note to Tragic 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

"Jen was shocked," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She never imagined something written from the heart to a close friend would be treated as a collectible," even though proceeds would go to benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation.

"She felt strongly that some things aren't meant for public consumption," a source shared. "No matter how worthy the cause, this crossed a line for her."

Fortunately for the star, the letter was pulled from the sale and returned.

"Once Jennifer explained how much the letter meant to her, the decision became easy," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"It was a private conversation with someone she loved," the source said. "Jennifer believes some memories simply cannot be priced."