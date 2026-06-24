EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She Cancelled The Private Letter — Raging Jennifer Aniston Stops Auction Sale of Note to Tragic 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry
June 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
True-blue friend Jennifer Aniston was devastated when she discovered a letter she'd written to Matthew Perry was going to be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outraged Morning Show star, 57, immediately contacted the people handling the late actor's estate and made it clear she did not want the missive sold.
Jennifer Fights to Protect Privacy
"Jen was shocked," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She never imagined something written from the heart to a close friend would be treated as a collectible," even though proceeds would go to benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation.
"She felt strongly that some things aren't meant for public consumption," a source shared. "No matter how worthy the cause, this crossed a line for her."
Fortunately for the star, the letter was pulled from the sale and returned.
"Once Jennifer explained how much the letter meant to her, the decision became easy," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"It was a private conversation with someone she loved," the source said. "Jennifer believes some memories simply cannot be priced."
Aniston Was Perry's Closest Confidante
In the emotional letter, which was written around the time Friends ended in 2004 following 10 seasons, Annston shared her thoughts on Perry's struggles, their friendship and her hopes for his future.
As readers know, Aniston was the closest of all the Friends to Perry, who tragically drowned after a ketamine overdose in October 2023 at age 54.
She was the only member of the cast who kept in regular contact with him.
Perry Praised Aniston's Unwavering Support
In 2022, he praised her for always staying in touch with him as he navigated the ups and downs of his struggles with addiction.
"She was the one that reached out the most," he said. "I'm really grateful to her for that."