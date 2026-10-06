EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Has Marriage Fears Over Jim Curtis Romance'

A year and a half into their relationship, it's clear the 57-year-old A-lister is going full speed ahead with her 50-year-old beau. The duo made their public debut in July 2025, soon after their friendship turned romantic.

But a source told RadarOnline.com the twice-divorced Friends actress is shying away from marrying her new love.

"Jen loves Jim, but she doesn't want to rush down the aisle any time soon," said the source. "She's happy with the status quo, and she's also had two disappointing experiences with marriage, so the idea of tying the knot again feels overwhelming to her."

There may be other reasons she's reluctant to tie the knot again. Since her high-profile 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, Jen has remained fiercely private about her love life.

After musician John Mayer spoke publicly about their initial breakup during their on/off 2008-2009 romance, for instance, Aniston told Vogue she had laid down the law, telling the mag: "Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man."

Second husband Justin Theroux has been better at toeing the line, simply saying of their 2018 divorce that it was "gentle" and "without animosity."