EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Has Marriage Fears Over Jim Curtis Romance'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston was every bit the supportive girlfriend when her hypnotist boyfriend, Jim Curtis, released his latest book in early September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After interviewing Curtis at an NYC event earlier in the month, she took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to share two photos – one featuring the cover of his new tome, The Book of Possibility, with a caption reading, "I love this book," and a second photo of the loved-up couple arm in arm, on which she wrote, "And I love this man."
Warning Signs
A year and a half into their relationship, it's clear the 57-year-old A-lister is going full speed ahead with her 50-year-old beau. The duo made their public debut in July 2025, soon after their friendship turned romantic.
But a source told RadarOnline.com the twice-divorced Friends actress is shying away from marrying her new love.
"Jen loves Jim, but she doesn't want to rush down the aisle any time soon," said the source. "She's happy with the status quo, and she's also had two disappointing experiences with marriage, so the idea of tying the knot again feels overwhelming to her."
There may be other reasons she's reluctant to tie the knot again. Since her high-profile 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, Jen has remained fiercely private about her love life.
After musician John Mayer spoke publicly about their initial breakup during their on/off 2008-2009 romance, for instance, Aniston told Vogue she had laid down the law, telling the mag: "Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man."
Second husband Justin Theroux has been better at toeing the line, simply saying of their 2018 divorce that it was "gentle" and "without animosity."
Their Private Details
So it's somewhat of a surprise Jim has been talking nonstop about the private details of their relationship as he promotes his book.
On The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Sept. 8, for example, he said he felt "blessed" to be with someone who's "so open-hearted," adding his "experience of [Jen] is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving."
He also opened up about her close-knit circle of famous friends, including Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox, and even spoke about how the couple handles arguments, saying they "go to meditation" and work on "acceptance [and] understanding."
He gave The Sunday Times a window into the early stages of their dating life, revealing there "was a many-month friendship" and that their coming together "was more natural, more organic, less needy" than his past experiences.
Divorced, Curtis has a teen son with his ex.
Under His Spell
Not surprisingly, Jen is less than thrilled with Curtis' over-sharing.
"She knows how important it is for Jim to talk about his own experiences with his clients," said the source, "but she feels over-exposed."
Yet friends are shocked she hasn't insisted he stop talking about her so freely.
"Jen's willing to look beyond the embarrassment because she's so smitten," the source explained.
Despite the love-fest, her closest pals are worried Curtis is using his connection with Aniston to further his own career.
Aniston also shared a photo of his 2024 self-help book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide with her 44.6 million Instagram followers in May 2025, shortly before they went public.
"There's concern about Jim's intentions," said the source, noting that people in Aniston's crew were stunned to see her on stage with him at the 92NY Sept. 2. "The fact he dragged her out to promote his book tour was a huge red flag."
Taking Her Time
Despite doubts about marrying him, Aniston is defending her man against critics.
"She's been sticking up for Jim and saying he's learning how to navigate dating someone on her level," the source says.
A second source previously told RadarOnline.com that anyone who's anti-Jim "will be booted immediately from Jen's circle."
She's also become locked into Jim's teachings in recent months.
"She's totally spellbound. Jen was already a very spiritual person," the source explained, "but her whole life now revolves around meditation and being in sync with her emotions."
There's relief that marriage isn't in the cards, for now at least. "The good news for Jen's friends is that she's pumped the brakes on marrying Jim," said the source.
"She loves him dearly, but they definitely have some things to figure out."