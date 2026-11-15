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EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Dragged Into Director's Bizarre Gift Row

Jennifer Aniston reportedly becomes embroiled in a director's strange dispute involving a gift.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston reportedly becomes embroiled in a director's strange dispute involving a gift.

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Nov. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston's squeaky-clean image is getting an X-rated reality check after a veteran director accused the Friends favorite of embarrassing her with a bedazzled adult toy in front of an entire film crew, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Filmmaker Penelope Spheeris, 80, claims the 57-year-old actress was behind a bizarre 2011 gift that left her furious – and the explosive allegation threatens to tarnish the wholesome reputation Aniston has spent decades cultivating.

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Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of being involved in an embarrassing gift incident on the set of 'Five.'
Source: River / MEGA

Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of being involved in an embarrassing gift incident on the set of 'Five.'

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"There was a f--king d--do in the tire front of the whole crew," Spheeris recalled during an appearance on the Moynihan Report podcast. "I'm supposed to open up a d--do?"

The director said the toy was covered in rhinestones and wasn't even usable. She described the stunt as "mean-spirited" and suggested the gift was designed to embarrass her publicly.

According to Spheeris, a producer presented the package at the end of shooting for the Lifetime anthology Five, which featured five short films about the impact of breast cancer, one of them directed by Aniston. Spheeris thought the gesture was sweet – until she opened the box.

So why does Spheeris suspect Aniston was involved?

She said she later spotted the same distinctive box in Aniston's hands at the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards, when both women were nominated for Five.

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The director claimed she spotted the same distinctive gift box in Aniston's hands at the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The director claimed she spotted the same distinctive gift box in Aniston's hands at the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards.

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"I go, 'What's in there? Another d--do?'" Spheeris recalled asking. Aniston allegedly replied that the box held a present for producer Marta Kauffman.

"But it was the same box," Spheeris insisted. "The same gift box. Those were Jennifer Aniston's gift boxes."

The director added: "I'll get sued for that, but whatever."

The allegation could prove awkward for an actress whose persona has long leaned on relatability, warmth and girl-next-door charm.

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Aniston previously promoted 'Five' as a way to educate audiences about cancer without being heavy-handed.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Aniston previously promoted 'Five' as a way to educate audiences about cancer without being heavy-handed.

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Aniston had promoted Five as a way to inform audiences about cancer "without being heavy-handed."

The following month, she toured a breast cancer center with Jill Biden and spoke with survivors.

Now, the adult toy story threatens to put a very different image in the spotlight – one that clashes sharply with the caring, down-to-earth star fans believe they know.

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