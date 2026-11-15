EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Dragged Into Director's Bizarre Gift Row

"There was a f--king d--do in the tire front of the whole crew," Spheeris recalled during an appearance on the Moynihan Report podcast. "I'm supposed to open up a d--do?"

The director said the toy was covered in rhinestones and wasn't even usable. She described the stunt as "mean-spirited" and suggested the gift was designed to embarrass her publicly.

According to Spheeris, a producer presented the package at the end of shooting for the Lifetime anthology Five, which featured five short films about the impact of breast cancer, one of them directed by Aniston. Spheeris thought the gesture was sweet – until she opened the box.

So why does Spheeris suspect Aniston was involved?

She said she later spotted the same distinctive box in Aniston's hands at the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards, when both women were nominated for Five.