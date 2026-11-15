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EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Rejects' Estranged Brother Prince Harry's Peace Plea

Prince William reportedly dismisses Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile amid their ongoing royal rift.
Source: MEGA

Prince William allegedly has dismissed Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile amid their ongoing royal rift.

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Nov. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is publicly extending an olive branch to estranged brother Prince William in hopes of finally kissing and making up – but his desperate plea is falling on deaf ears as the future king refuses to entertain any kind of reconciliation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex is practically begging for peace.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," Harry, 42, declares in a new interview. "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that's the key point."

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Prince Harry Opens Up About Painful Family Rift as William Refuses to Reconcile

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Prince Harry urges reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles despite their strained relationships.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Prince Harry urges reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles despite their strained relationships.

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The father of two admits he's grieving his fractured relationships with William, 44, and their father, 77-year-old King Charles.

"Yes, of course," Harry said when asked about the painful estrangement.

"Look, scars stick around forever," he said, while encouraging people to consider "letting go of the past."

Harry also recognizes that family feuds are hardly unique to royalty, citing sibling disagreements and broken relationships between kids and their parents as issues that resonate with people everywhere.

"People maybe look at us and go, 'How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out,'" he revealed.

But insiders said William has no intention of wiping the royal slate clean.

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Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return Sparks Fresh Royal Controversy

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Sources claim Prince William remains unwilling to reconcile with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Sources claim Prince William remains unwilling to reconcile with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

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The brothers' once-close bond began crumbling after Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Things deteriorated further when the Sussexes quit royal life, blasted the monarchy in their explosive 2021 interview with CBS and aired additional family grievances in their Netflix documentary and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

In the tell-all book, Harry even accused William of physically attacking him during a heated confrontation over Markle.

Harry and Markle, 45, have now returned to Britain with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, but they've already stirred up fresh controversy with their recent high-profile public appearance in Nottingham on Oct. 15, visiting charitable organizations and mingling with well-wishers in what some viewed as a quasi-official royal outing.

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William Reportedly Furious Over Harry and Meghan's Royal-Style Appearance

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent public appearance in Nottingham reportedly angered Prince William.
Source: Francis Dias/NEWSPIX INTERNATION / MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent public appearance in Nottingham reportedly angered Prince William.

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One problem: Harry and Markle are no longer senior working members of the royal family. So the appearance "infuriated" William, says the source, who adds William believes the couple is trying to reclaim the royal spotlight after abandoning their responsibilities in 2020.

"It's like, what will they pull next?" said the source.

Harry, however, insists it's time for everyone to stop dwelling on the past.

"What happened back then was then," he insisted, adding that there are aspects of the past that he, his family and the British press would like to leave behind.

"For me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family," he said.

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William Reportedly Sees Little Hope for Royal Reconciliation

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Royal insiders suggest Prince Harry's past revelations about the monarchy have damaged his chances of reconciling with Prince William.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Royal insiders suggest Prince Harry's past revelations about the monarchy have damaged his chances of reconciling with Prince William.

But sources said William isn't ready to forgive and forget, especially after years of watching his brother air the monarchy's dirty laundry for the world to see.

"Bottom line," declared the source, "Harry has caused so much damage that chances of a royal reconciliation are slim to none."

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