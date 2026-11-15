EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Rejects' Estranged Brother Prince Harry's Peace Plea

Prince Harry is publicly extending an olive branch to estranged brother Prince William in hopes of finally kissing and making up – but his desperate plea is falling on deaf ears as the future king refuses to entertain any kind of reconciliation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex is practically begging for peace.

"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," Harry, 42, declares in a new interview. "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that's the key point."