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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Aniston

'Mean-Spirited' Jennifer Aniston Accused of Gifting Director 'Humiliating' X-Rated Item in Front of 'Whole Crew'

Photo of Penelope Spheeris and Michael Moynihan
Source: THE MOYNIHAN REPORT/ YOUTUBE

Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of giving her an embarrassing gift on set.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

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Director Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of gifting her an adult toy while working on the set of Five, RadarOnline.com can report.

The "present" came towards the end of the shoot when Spheeris was told to sit in a chair by the Assistant Director. Everyone gathered around when the producer walked up with a gift box, and the director initially thought it was a sweet gesture.

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'You Couldn't Even Use It'

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Photo of Penelope Spheeris
Source: THE MOYNIHAN REPORT/ YOUTUBE

Spheeris was surrounded by a bunch of crew when she was given the gift.

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"It had rhinestones on it, you couldn't even use it," the 80-year-old said on the The Moynihan Report.

"It was a mean-spirited d---o to humiliate me in front of the whole crew," Spheeris said, referring to the toy.

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'Those Are Jennifer Aniston's Gift Boxes'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston gave producer Marta Kauffman the same gift box.

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She insisted it had to be from the Friends actress because she used a similar box to wrap the gift at the 2012 Directors Guild Awards, where their project was nominated.

“She comes in with the same kind of gift box in her hand,” Spheeris explained. “She comes over, and I go, ‘What’s in there? Another d---o?’ And she goes, ‘No, it’s a present for Marta Kauffman.’"

The director quipped, "I'll get sued for that (story), but whatever."

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Aniston and Spheeris Directed Together

Photos of Jennifer Aniston directing 'Five'
Source: Lifetime / Youtube

Aniston and Spheeris each directed a segment for the anthology movie 'Five.'

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Spheeris and Aniston worked on Five together, a Lifetime anthology film with five chapters, each directed by a different woman.

The story explores how breast cancer impacts women's lives.

Aniston executive produced the series and directed the second segment called "Mia." Spheeris directed the fourth one, "Cheyanne." The other directors include Demi Moore, Alicia Keys, and Patty Jenkins.

Spheeris is best known for her work on The Decline of Western Civilization trilogy of music documentaries, as well as Wayne's World, Dudes, and The Beverly Hillbillies.

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Aniston Allegedly Doesn't Remember

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Photo of the 'Five' directors
Source: Lifetime

Aniston has yet to comment about the claim.

The Daily Mail reported that a source told them Aniston has "no recollection of her ever having given this gift."

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