EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler's 'Feud' Exposed – With 'Friends' Actress 'Ghosting' Caustic Comic for 'Being too Brash'
Onetime party pals Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler like to play down talk of a feud, but it can't be denied they barely speak ever since the Friends alum "soft ghosted" the caustic comic for being too brash – and it was never more than a "showbiz" friendship, at least for Aniston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Chelsea was never a perfect fit with the rest of Jen's aging, well-off social circle, but if you go back 12 or 15 years, when Chelsea was becoming a household name for her late-night cable show, she and Jen talked all the time and there was real sharing going on between them," a source told us.
They added: "The bottom line is that it was always a show business friendship, nothing more."
Handler's bashing of Angelina Jolie initially gained her access into Aniston's exclusive world, but it backfired.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aniston's nearly five-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005 over his affair with Jolie, his leading lady in Mr. & Mrs. Smith – so Aniston, 56, noted 50-year-old Handler's fierce loyalty.
"Their whole relationship was defined by Jen's anger with and antagonism toward Angelina Jolie," our insider went on.
They added: "But Jen has moved past that stuff and doesn't have the time or will to sit around and trash-talk her enemies with Chelsea.
"That doesn't mean that if Chelsea were in trouble or needed a big favor, Jen wouldn't be there for her, but when it got to the point that Chelsea was openly commenting on Jolie without a filter, Aniston had to pull back a little.
"Jen values her independence and never wanted anybody to fight battles she could easily fight herself."