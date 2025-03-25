EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler's 'Feud' Exposed – With 'Friends' Actress 'Ghosting' Caustic Comic for 'Being too Brash'

Onetime party pals Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler like to play down talk of a feud, but it can't be denied they barely speak ever since the Friends alum "soft ghosted" the caustic comic for being too brash – and it was never more than a "showbiz" friendship, at least for Aniston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chelsea was never a perfect fit with the rest of Jen's aging, well-off social circle, but if you go back 12 or 15 years, when Chelsea was becoming a household name for her late-night cable show, she and Jen talked all the time and there was real sharing going on between them," a source told us.