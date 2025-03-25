Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler's 'Feud' Exposed – With 'Friends' Actress 'Ghosting' Caustic Comic for 'Being too Brash'

Jennifer Aniston is said to be locked in a feud with Chelsea Handler.

March 25 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Onetime party pals Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler like to play down talk of a feud, but it can't be denied they barely speak ever since the Friends alum "soft ghosted" the caustic comic for being too brash – and it was never more than a "showbiz" friendship, at least for Aniston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chelsea was never a perfect fit with the rest of Jen's aging, well-off social circle, but if you go back 12 or 15 years, when Chelsea was becoming a household name for her late-night cable show, she and Jen talked all the time and there was real sharing going on between them," a source told us.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's past drama cast a lingering shadow over Aniston and Handler's friendship, sources say.

They added: "The bottom line is that it was always a show business friendship, nothing more."

Handler's bashing of Angelina Jolie initially gained her access into Aniston's exclusive world, but it backfired.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aniston's nearly five-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005 over his affair with Jolie, his leading lady in Mr. & Mrs. Smith – so Aniston, 56, noted 50-year-old Handler's fierce loyalty.

Handler's blunt remarks about Jolie reportedly caused Aniston to distance herself from their friendship.

"Their whole relationship was defined by Jen's anger with and antagonism toward Angelina Jolie," our insider went on.

They added: "But Jen has moved past that stuff and doesn't have the time or will to sit around and trash-talk her enemies with Chelsea.

"That doesn't mean that if Chelsea were in trouble or needed a big favor, Jen wouldn't be there for her, but when it got to the point that Chelsea was openly commenting on Jolie without a filter, Aniston had to pull back a little.

"Jen values her independence and never wanted anybody to fight battles she could easily fight herself."

