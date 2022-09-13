Jen Garner Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring While Grocery Shopping Near Boyfriend's Home, Weeks After Ditching Ex Ben Affleck's Wedding
Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one with new bling! Jen Garner was spotted rocking a stunning diamond ring on that finger weeks after ditching her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to the singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garner, 50, was photographed sporting the show-stopping piece during a casual grocery run near her boyfriend John Miller's Pacific Palisades, CA, home on Monday.
The 13 Going On 30 actress kept it causal for the afternoon outing in a jumpsuit with sneakers. Wearing her dark hair up in a messy bun, Affleck's ex-wife seemed to be in a cheerful mood despite grabbing errands solo.
Garner didn't just flash her bare legs while coming out of the shop. Her brand new eternity band sparkled in the sun, practically blinding photographers with its shine.
She wasn't trying to hide her diamonds either.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Garner proudly showcased her ring for the world to see. The band's debut comes on the heels of Affleck and J. Lo's Georgia wedding, a ceremony that his ex did not attend.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Garner politely turned down the invitation to watch her former husband say, "I do," claiming work commitments.
She wasn't there for the drama that ensued, including Affleck's mom being rushed to the hospital by ambulance only hours before the rehearsal dinner was scheduled to begin.
Garner's former mother-in-law injured herself following a nasty fall. Her spill resulted in stitches, and she was released just in time for the party.
Affleck's not the only one who's moved on in love since their divorce. The Alias actress was first linked to Miller in 2018, but despite being together for two years, their romance didn't get a chance to survive the pandemic. They reportedly ended their relationship in March 2020 "before LA went into lockdown."
They didn't stay away from each other for long. Garner rekindled her romance with Miller in May 2021.