Jelly Roll's Bedroom Struggles: Country Singer, 41, Admits He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With His 'Smoke Show' Wife Bunnie XO Before Drastic Weight Loss
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll has revealed going on testosterone completely saved his s-- life with his wife following the country-rock singer's whopping 275-pound weight loss, RadarOnline.com can report.
"You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, confessed in a new interview, referring to his wife, Bunnie Xo.
'I'm Like a Teenage Kid Again'
“When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57," the Need a Favor artist told about his level before going on his life-changing weight loss journey.
A 57 is exceptionally low for an adult man and more typical of a preteen boy who hasn't gone through puberty.
While the Nashville native admitted he's going to have to keep taking testosterone for the rest of his life to maintain the level he now has, he's thrilled with the results.
"Now it’s a totally different thing," Jelly Roll said about his renewed interest in getting busy with his wife.
"I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?" I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, 'Hi!'" he joked about always being in the mood to hit the sheets."
Jelly Roll Was 'So Big' He Couldn't 'Get Aroused'
Jelly Roll admitted his s-- life with Bunnie was non-existent when he tipped the scales at more than 500 pounds.
"I couldn't even get aroused. I was so big," the Winning Streak singer shared through tears during a December 2025 appearance on pal Joe Rogan's podcast.
"Dude, I married a big-tittied, blonde, beautiful woman," he bragged about his wife of nine years, who has been open about previously working as an exotic dancer and a high-end escort.
"I was having to play Twister to have s--. Left foot here, right foot on the X," Jelly Roll joked about the party game where participants contort their bodies onto colored dots.
"Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," he would ask Bunnie as he tried to get in a position where they could be intimate.
New Man, New Look!
Jelly Roll's bedroom life isn't the only thing that's changed because of his weight loss, as he showed off his beard-free face for the first time.
The CMA winner decided to shave off the facial hair he had worn for his entire career, primarily to conceal the excess skin and jowls under his chin and neck when he was heavier.
"You guys, I have been with my husband for going on 10 years now, [and] I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time," Bunnie admitted in a November 13, 2025, Instagram video before Jelly Roll took an electric razor to it.
Clean-Shaven Face 'Isn't Terrible'
"Now that he's so skinny – look at that freaking jawline – we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" she asked as her slimmed-down husband stood behind her.
While she kept his new look under wraps, Bunnie loved his goatee followed by a "cop mustache," saying he looked "so fine" and calling both styles "fire."
However, his completely clean-shaven look took her aback, as Bunnie covered her mouth and confessed, "The total naked face, it's not terrible."