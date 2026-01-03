Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > sex

Jelly Roll's Bedroom Struggles: Country Singer, 41, Admits He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With His 'Smoke Show' Wife Bunnie XO Before Drastic Weight Loss

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll has started taking testosterone to spice up his intimacy with wife Bunnie XO.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jelly Roll has revealed going on testosterone completely saved his s-- life with his wife following the country-rock singer's whopping 275-pound weight loss, RadarOnline.com can report.

"You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, confessed in a new interview, referring to his wife, Bunnie Xo.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Like a Teenage Kid Again'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jelly Roll
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Jelly Roll has a new lease on life after losing 275 pounds.

“When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57," the Need a Favor artist told about his level before going on his life-changing weight loss journey.

A 57 is exceptionally low for an adult man and more typical of a preteen boy who hasn't gone through puberty.

While the Nashville native admitted he's going to have to keep taking testosterone for the rest of his life to maintain the level he now has, he's thrilled with the results.

"Now it’s a totally different thing," Jelly Roll said about his renewed interest in getting busy with his wife.

"I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?" I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, 'Hi!'" he joked about always being in the mood to hit the sheets."

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll Was 'So Big' He Couldn't 'Get Aroused'

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll tipped the scales at more than 500 pounds before starting his weight loss journey.

Jelly Roll admitted his s-- life with Bunnie was non-existent when he tipped the scales at more than 500 pounds.

"I couldn't even get aroused. I was so big," the Winning Streak singer shared through tears during a December 2025 appearance on pal Joe Rogan's podcast.

"Dude, I married a big-tittied, blonde, beautiful woman," he bragged about his wife of nine years, who has been open about previously working as an exotic dancer and a high-end escort.

"I was having to play Twister to have s--. Left foot here, right foot on the X," Jelly Roll joked about the party game where participants contort their bodies onto colored dots.

"Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something," he would ask Bunnie as he tried to get in a position where they could be intimate.

Article continues below advertisement

New Man, New Look!

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Jelly Roll gave fans a last look at his beard before shaving it off for the first time in years in November 2025.

Jelly Roll's bedroom life isn't the only thing that's changed because of his weight loss, as he showed off his beard-free face for the first time.

The CMA winner decided to shave off the facial hair he had worn for his entire career, primarily to conceal the excess skin and jowls under his chin and neck when he was heavier.

"You guys, I have been with my husband for going on 10 years now, [and] I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one freaking time," Bunnie admitted in a November 13, 2025, Instagram video before Jelly Roll took an electric razor to it.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sex Pistols

EXCLUSIVE: World's Most Bitter Rock Feud Explodes As One of the Planet's Most Outrageous Rockers Lashes Out at 'Callous' Bandmates

Photo of Arnold and Christopher Schwarzenegger

EXCLUSIVE: Why Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'Finally Fully Proud' of Son Christopher After 28-Year-Old's Astonishing Weight Loss Battle

Clean-Shaven Face 'Isn't Terrible'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jelly Roll
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

In addition to sporting a clean face, Jelly Roll has taken up target shooting with bows and arrows.

"Now that he's so skinny – look at that freaking jawline – we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" she asked as her slimmed-down husband stood behind her.

While she kept his new look under wraps, Bunnie loved his goatee followed by a "cop mustache," saying he looked "so fine" and calling both styles "fire."

However, his completely clean-shaven look took her aback, as Bunnie covered her mouth and confessed, "The total naked face, it's not terrible."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.