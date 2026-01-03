Jelly Roll's Bedroom Struggles: Country Singer, 41, Admits He Couldn't 'Get It Up' With His 'Smoke Show' Wife Bunnie XO Before Drastic Weight Loss

“When I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad. The world opened up when I seen it on paper. I was like, That’s my testosterone level? I mean, dude, we’re talking a 57," the Need a Favor artist told about his level before going on his life-changing weight loss journey.

A 57 is exceptionally low for an adult man and more typical of a preteen boy who hasn't gone through puberty.

While the Nashville native admitted he's going to have to keep taking testosterone for the rest of his life to maintain the level he now has, he's thrilled with the results.

"Now it’s a totally different thing," Jelly Roll said about his renewed interest in getting busy with his wife.

"I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?" I’m like a teenage kid again! I’m like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet, and I go, 'Hi!'" he joked about always being in the mood to hit the sheets."