EXCLUSIVE: Author Andrew Lownie Defends Source Who Claimed 'Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Donald Trump to Wife Melania' — Even After Being Forced to Cut Allegation Out of Book

Around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie's explosive look into Prince Andrew's sordid life, initially included a claim that Epstein introduced Trump to Melania at a New York party in the 1990s.

After Melania, 55, issued her threat, those editions were immediately pulped, with publisher HarperCollins confirming the passages had been removed.

However, Lownie told Radar exclusively that he stands by the claims.

"My source has proved to be reliable on everything he gave me, so I wouldn’t have put it in if I didn’t think it was true," Lownie explained. "Everything was double-checked."