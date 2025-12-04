EXCLUSIVE: Author Andrew Lownie Defends Source Who Claimed 'Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Donald Trump to Wife Melania' — Even After Being Forced to Cut Allegation Out of Book
Dec. 4 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
A famed investigative author vehemently stands by a source that told him sex creep Jeffrey Epstein was the first person to introduce Donald Trump to his future wife, Melania, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The first lady threatened a "billion-dollar lawsuit" against Andrew Lownie's book accusations, which the publisher HarperCollins quickly retracted and removed from all future editions.
Melania Threatens Major Legal Action
Around 60,000 copies of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie's explosive look into Prince Andrew's sordid life, initially included a claim that Epstein introduced Trump to Melania at a New York party in the 1990s.
After Melania, 55, issued her threat, those editions were immediately pulped, with publisher HarperCollins confirming the passages had been removed.
However, Lownie told Radar exclusively that he stands by the claims.
"My source has proved to be reliable on everything he gave me, so I wouldn’t have put it in if I didn’t think it was true," Lownie explained. "Everything was double-checked."
Lownie's Publisher Caves In
In a statement at the time, the publisher explained: "HarperCollins UK recently published a book by Andrew Lownie titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. We have, in consultation with the author, removed passages of the book that referenced unverified claims about the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.'
But Lownie seemed baffled by the decision, and hinted his publishers were frightened off by the powerful first couple.
"It was one sentence in a 140,000-word book," Lownie said. "They took it out just to avoid the nuisance of a lawsuit, and we haven’t had another word since."
Lownie relented in his fight as well when faced with the possibility of having to take on Trump – even if the author still insists he was right.
"My source was good," Lownie stressed. "I do trust my source on this, but I don’t want to get into fights with the President of the United States."
Michael Wolff Shared the Same Story
The claim was also backed up by Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who previously said Epstein knew Melania well through modeling circles.
"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff told the Daily Beast in July. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein (knew) her well."
Then Wolff dropped another bombshell: "Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this."
After the accusations, Melania threatened a massive lawsuit against Wolff as well.
Melania's Version of Events
As for her official story, Melania recalled in her memoir how she met her husband during New York City's fashion week while at the Kit Kat Club in 1998. Trump walked up to her and a friend despite having "an attractive blonde woman" by his side.
She said Trump introduced himself by name, saying, "Nice to meet you," and reaching out for a handshake.
"His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation. He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels. It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance," Melania raved.
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," she continued. "His intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world. It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy."