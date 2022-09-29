'These Thoughts Never Go Away': Jeffrey Dahmer Still Hungered For His Victim's Flesh Until His Death As Cannibal Killer Bared His Tortured Soul In Haunting Final Chat
Disturbed Jeffrey Dahmer said he was glad to be caught because he wouldn't have stopped acting on his desires to kill, RadarOnline.com learned prior to controversy surrounding the new Netflix series.
He brutally murdered at least 17 young boys and men, eating some of their mutilated bodies before a conviction led him to serve life in prison.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that in his younger years, Dahmer would pick up dead animals that he found on the ground and bring home their carcasses to examine.
"These thoughts never got away," the quiet killer said. "It just gets worse."
He would later pick up his victims at bars then take them back to his apartment — the site of many heinous crimes — where he would torture and murder them before cutting up their bodies and storing their organs so he could eat them later.
"It was just another step," Dahmer said of his cannibalism. "It made me feel like they were a permanent part of me. And there was a mere curiosity of what it would be like."
Dahmer confessed he had a fetish for violence and sex as well as a need for power.
"I just wanted to have the person under my complete control to do with as I wanted. That's why I tried to create living zombies with uric acid and the drill," he said about his gruesome experiments.
Dahmer said that his father almost caught him one time after the act when he paid him a visit, asking to see what was inside of a one-foot-square metal box that had human remains.
By that time, he had murdered his fifth victim, but the box was never opened in his father's presence.
In the end, his parents were haunted by their son's gruesome actions. "There's nothing I can look back on that gave any indication of anything abnormal," said Joyce Flint. "Still, for my own sanity, I have to pretend he's my Jeff, that there's some Jeff left in Jeffrey."
Dahmer's sinister actions have been brought to light again as Netflix released its new true crime drama DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earlier this month.
The 10-part series has since faced mounting backlash from families of victims.
"It's re-traumatizing over and over again, and for what?" tweeted Eric Perry, who claims to be a cousin of Errol Lindsey.
Lindsey was 19 when he was murdered by Dahmer in 1991.