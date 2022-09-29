'These Thoughts Never Go Away': Jeffrey Dahmer Still Hungered For His Victim's Flesh Until His Death As Cannibal Killer Bared His Tortured Soul In Haunting Final Chat

RadarOnline.com can confirm that in his younger years, Dahmer would pick up dead animals that he found on the ground and bring home their carcasses to examine.

"These thoughts never got away," the quiet killer said. "It just gets worse."

He would later pick up his victims at bars then take them back to his apartment — the site of many heinous crimes — where he would torture and murder them before cutting up their bodies and storing their organs so he could eat them later.