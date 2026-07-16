'Obvious Propaganda': Jeff Bezos Sparks Outrage With $9.4Million Earth Fund Grant for Atlanta Park Makeover

A clip posted on Instagram gave social media users a peek at what the park may look like when it's all said and done, as it is expected to have everything from a skate area to basketball courts to walking paths and more.

According to the post, the grant is also expected to go towards safety features and stormwater improvements. However, not everyone is convinced of the future project, with one quipping, "Is Jeff also going to put a data center next to it?"

Another predicted, "It looks like a nice project, but my biggest concern is that once it's finished, it'll drive up property values and market rate, making it harder for longtime homeowners to afford the area."

"How does this in any way make up for all the destruction he has caused?" a user asked of Bezos, who has landed in hot water several times over the alleged poor working conditions for Amazon employees.