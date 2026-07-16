'Obvious Propaganda': Jeff Bezos Sparks Outrage With $9.4Million Earth Fund Grant for Atlanta Park Makeover
July 16 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos' $ 9.4million Earth Fund grant for a park makeover has already sparked outrage, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with many labeling the proposed plan "obvious propaganda."
Earlier this month, Atlanta-based nonprofit Park Pride revealed that the Amazon billionaire had gifted the organization millions of dollars for a major update of the Four Corners Park.
Atlanta Park Makeover Receives Backlash
A clip posted on Instagram gave social media users a peek at what the park may look like when it's all said and done, as it is expected to have everything from a skate area to basketball courts to walking paths and more.
According to the post, the grant is also expected to go towards safety features and stormwater improvements. However, not everyone is convinced of the future project, with one quipping, "Is Jeff also going to put a data center next to it?"
Another predicted, "It looks like a nice project, but my biggest concern is that once it's finished, it'll drive up property values and market rate, making it harder for longtime homeowners to afford the area."
"How does this in any way make up for all the destruction he has caused?" a user asked of Bezos, who has landed in hot water several times over the alleged poor working conditions for Amazon employees.
Atlanta Mayor Backs Project
Meanwhile, one commentator suggested, "I don’t see the need for 5 parks in this community; we need to open up community centers for these kids."
According to Park Pride, Atlanta is one of eight cities to have received the Bezos Earth Fund grants from a $100million initiative called Greening America’s Cities.
"The new [park] design will bring accessible play and recreation areas that will ensure that every child, regardless of ability, can fully participate," Park Pride officials said in a statement. "Environmental infrastructure, along with dedicated community gardening and composting areas, will deepen the park's role as a place of stewardship and hands-on connection to the natural world."
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also backs the project, declaring in a statement, "This project is about more than a ranking. It's about investing in a Peoplestown community shaped by a history of redlining, displacement, and infrastructure decisions that cut neighborhoods off from opportunity."
Bezos, who previously spent $75million on the Melania Trump documentary, is worth over $260billion, and it's clear he's ready to drop more money on other projects.
Jeff Bezos' 'Billionaire Bunker' Dream Project
According to a report, Bezos is assembling a team of world-renowned architects and designers to create what could possibly become the most lavish private residence ever built on Miami's "Billionaire Bunker."
The 62-year-old, as noted in documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the project, titled the "Palm Project," is expected to combine three neighboring waterfront parcels into a nearly six-acre estate worth an estimated $250million.
The new project would also replace two neighboring mansions Bezos purchased for a combined $147million after announcing his move from Seattle to Florida back in 2023.
It may also include luxury amenities such as resort-style swimming pools and private entertainment spaces.
An insider at the time pushed back at the rumors Bezos is going down the luxury route, and defended, "There's one architect, one interior designer, one landscaper. It's not remotely true to say there is anything out of the ordinary here."
"Anyone who is speculating otherwise doesn't know what they are talking about," the source added.