'Jealous' Trump Claims Barack Obama's 'Bob' Down the Stairs Was 'Unpresidential' — After Prez, 79, Revealed His Fears Over 'Falling Down'
March 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to talk about his disdain for Barack Obama, especially for how the former president would walk down stairs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old couldn't help but bring up his rival again during his rally in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 10, pandering to the crowd by playing his usual hits.
'You Talk About Unpresidential'
"The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually," Trump said during his rally. "But the only thing is the way he was bobbing down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential. He's bop... and I couldn't believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall."
"But Biden wasn't the opposite," Trump added, referring to his other rival, Joe Biden. "Biden couldn't even walk up the stairs. He fell three times walking up."
Critics were quick to accuse Trump of being "jealous" of Obama, who was 47 years old when he was first inaugurated.
One person raged: "I knew he was envious of Obama, but the way he bobs down stairs?"
Trump V. Stairs
Another added, "Imagine being so insecure about the way you walk down steps," and a third user asked, "Who here supports this foolishness? Who wants a president talking this way about other people?"
Trump and walking down the stairs have never had a good relationship. During a speech on October 5, 2025, in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, the president went off on Biden and complained, "We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening."
"The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall," he predicted at the time.
Weeks earlier, Trump had mentioned stairs, detailing how he needed to watch his step while going down them.
'Just Try Not to Fall'
"I'm very careful, you know, when I walk downstairs, like I'm on stairs, like these stairs, they’re very… I walk very slowly," Trump said while addressing military brass in Quantico, Virginia.
He added at the time: "Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall. Because it doesn’t work out well. A few of our presidents have fallen, and it has become a part of their legacy. We don't want that.
"You have to walk nice and easy. You're not having, you don’t have to set any record."
Trump then took the time to call out Obama, as he rambled, "Be cool. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs. It's the one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen, da-da, da, da. Pop, pop, pop."
The controversial politician then said, Obama would "go down the stairs, wouldn't hold on. I said, 'It's great. I don't want to do it. I guess I could do it, but eventually bad things are gonna happen. And it only takes once..."
Later in October, the former reality star appeared to be extremely focused on not missing a step while slowly making his way to the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on October 27.
Not only does Trump struggle with stairs, but he also has a tough time with escalators. While at the United Nations headquarters last year with his wife, Melania, the pair ended up on a faulty escalator, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed was a prank pulled by the UN security.
Donald Trump and the Faulty Escalator
"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,' Leavitt went off on X following the incident.