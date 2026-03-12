'Jealous' Trump Claims Barack Obama's 'Bob' Down the Stairs Was 'Unpresidential' — After Prez, 79, Revealed His Fears Over 'Falling Down'

"The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually," Trump said during his rally. "But the only thing is the way he was bobbing down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential. He's bop... and I couldn't believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall."

"But Biden wasn't the opposite," Trump added, referring to his other rival, Joe Biden. "Biden couldn't even walk up the stairs. He fell three times walking up."

Critics were quick to accuse Trump of being "jealous" of Obama, who was 47 years old when he was first inaugurated.

One person raged: "I knew he was envious of Obama, but the way he bobs down stairs?"