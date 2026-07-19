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Home > News > J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Roasted by 'The Daily Show' After Bizarre Joe Biden Ice Cream Confession

split image of JD Vance and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Michael Kosta mocked J.D. Vance's comments about Joe Biden eating ice cream during 'The Daily Show.'

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July 19 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance became the butt of the joke after his unusual comments about former President Joe Biden eating ice cream during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Daily Show host Michael Kosta seized on the bizarre remarks, turning them into an NSFW comedy segment.

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J.D. Vance's Ice Cream Confession

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image of J.D. Vance's use of the word 'suggestive' quickly became the butt of Michael Kosta's NSFW jokes.
Source: mega

J.D. Vance's use of the word 'suggestive' quickly became the butt of Michael Kosta's NSFW jokes.

While speaking with Joe Rogan, Vance reflected on media coverage of Biden and admitted there was one thing he could never understand.

"The thing I couldn't get over with Biden is the way that he ate ice cream. I mean, we could bring some of this stuff up, but they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable," Vance said.

Kosta immediately paused the clip to question the vice president's wording.

"Suggestive…? I remember seeing Joe Biden eating ice cream, but I don't remember pitching a tent over it," he said.

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Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

'The Daily Show' aired a montage of Joe Biden eating ice cream.

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Michael Kosta Tears Into J.D. Vance

image of Michael Kosta mercilessly mocked J.D. Vance's comment.
Source: mega

Michael Kosta mercilessly mocked J.D. Vance's comment.

The Daily Show host then suggested Vance might be projecting before producers rolled a montage of Biden eating ice cream at public events.

Looking at the footage, Kosta dismissed Vance's claim, joking: "I mean, look at this! The man uses his teeth. He's biting it like a shark. Either JD Vance doesn't know what he's talking about, or I've been giving b------- wrong this whole time."

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'Who's Making a Fool of Himself Now?'

image of Michael Kosta also roasted J.D. Vance over his admission that he prefers eating corn dogs in private.
Source: mega

Michael Kosta also roasted J.D. Vance over his admission that he prefers eating corn dogs in private.

The segment then shifted to another exchange from Vance's interview, in which Rogan suggested, "You'd have to be a very manly man to be able to... confidently eat a corn dog."

Vance laughed and replied: "I don't know that I could do it, Joe. I try to eat my corn dogs... that's between me and my kitchen," prompting Kosta to quip, "He's eating his corn dogs alone, over his sink in the dark. Who's making a fool of himself now?"

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More Mockery and Another Confession

image of During the interview, J.D. Vance acknowledged the Trump administration 'mishandled' the rollout of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: mega

During the interview, J.D. Vance acknowledged the Trump administration 'mishandled' the rollout of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Bulwark host Tim Miller also piled on, arguing Vance's comments raised more questions than they answered.

"So JD Vance saw Joe Biden eating ice cream, and he is thinking about sex? He got h----. JD doesn't have the self-confidence to eat a corn dog," he said.

Also during the podcast, the vice president acknowledged the Trump administration "mishandled" its release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty," Vance told Rogan. "We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it."

He went on to explain how he believes the administration should have handled the rollout.

"I think we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning and, like I was saying, it takes a little time to review the stuff, to find the stuff, to redact things where you have victims and so forth, but we should have just done it as quickly as possible," Vance shared.

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