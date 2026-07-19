J.D. Vance Roasted by 'The Daily Show' After Bizarre Joe Biden Ice Cream Confession

The Bulwark host Tim Miller also piled on, arguing Vance's comments raised more questions than they answered.

"So JD Vance saw Joe Biden eating ice cream, and he is thinking about sex? He got h----. JD doesn't have the self-confidence to eat a corn dog," he said.

Also during the podcast, the vice president acknowledged the Trump administration "mishandled" its release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty," Vance told Rogan. "We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it."

He went on to explain how he believes the administration should have handled the rollout.

"I think we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning and, like I was saying, it takes a little time to review the stuff, to find the stuff, to redact things where you have victims and so forth, but we should have just done it as quickly as possible," Vance shared.