J.D. Vance Laughs at Trump's Strong Desire to Get Into Heaven — After Prez Admitted He 'Doubts' He'll See the Pearly Gates When He Dies
June 10 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Catholic convert Vice President JD Vance weighed in on President Donald Trump's new endeavor to make it to heaven.
The Ohio native notably struggled with his faith, being honest publicly about the impact religion had on him. Trump, for his part, apparently has a more complicated relationship with the church, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
JD Vance Weighs in on Donald Trump's Religious Concerns
The president has publicly wondered if he'd be able to make it up in the clouds. On Fox & Friends in August 2025, he said, "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well.”
Vance, 41, laughed off Trump's comment with a grin. In an interview with USA Today, he was asked if the president asked for spiritual advice.
He replied, “No, he hasn't. I mean, I don't know what I would say."
After all, Vance called himself a “very imperfect Christian in my own life.”
Trump's comment, Vance believed, was simply a joke. However, he admitted the president was likely reflecting on his faith in a very real way.
“I also think that, like all of us, he's thinking about his own relationship with God, his own faith,” Vance added. “He is a person of faith. He doesn't talk about it a lot publicly, but he does believe in God.”
Trump Doubles Down on Heaven Woes
Trump's doubts about his salvation are nothing new. After a discussion on the war between Russia and Ukraine, and his efforts to negotiate piece, he told press on Air Force One, "I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven. Okay? I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound."
However, the 79-year-old's ego still stood still. The president insisted he "made life a lot better for a lot of people."
Generally, the president has boasted about his accomplishments in the Oval Office, even if some of them are seemingly fabricated or overdramatized.
Trump, himself, was raised Presbyterian, but now identifies as a nondenominational Christian. Notably, he was sworn into office on two Bibles – one given to him by his mom and the other a historic Abraham Lincoln Bible. During his second tenure, Trump apparently did not place his hand physically on the Bibles, despite raising his hand for the oath.
Vance's Faith Changed With Age
During Vance's upbringing, his family wasn't strictly religious. Their faith was based on evangelical Christianity, but not in a rigid way. However, as Vance aged, his relationship with religion changed, and he sunk further into atheism.
As an adult, he formally converted to Catholicism at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cincinnati.
Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, notably was raised differently. She, herself, is Hindu while raising their children in the Catholic church.
Vance Is in an Inter-Faith Relationship
While Vance, who was ridiculed after forgetting his meeting with a top diplomat of the Catholic church, claims to adhere to Catholicism, not all of his policy decisions reflect that.
He even clashed with the Pope, the highest leader of the church.
Just one day before Pope Francis' death, Vance met with him in the Vatican. While the pair were cordial, his relationship with Pope Leo XIV hasn't been quite so pleasant.
Leo, who Trump admittedly wanted to meet, criticized the United States' bombing campaign in Iran. In response, Vance warned the Pope to be "careful" about this approach to wading in on public policy. His move left many Catholics flabbergasted.