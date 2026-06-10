J.D. Vance Laughs at Trump's Strong Desire to Get Into Heaven — After Prez Admitted He 'Doubts' He'll See the Pearly Gates When He Dies

The president has publicly wondered if he'd be able to make it up in the clouds. On Fox & Friends in August 2025, he said, "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well.”

Vance, 41, laughed off Trump's comment with a grin. In an interview with USA Today, he was asked if the president asked for spiritual advice.

He replied, “No, he hasn't. I mean, I don't know what I would say."

After all, Vance called himself a “very imperfect Christian in my own life.”

Trump's comment, Vance believed, was simply a joke. However, he admitted the president was likely reflecting on his faith in a very real way.

“I also think that, like all of us, he's thinking about his own relationship with God, his own faith,” Vance added. “He is a person of faith. He doesn't talk about it a lot publicly, but he does believe in God.”