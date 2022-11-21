'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release Days After Death
Jason David Frank's autopsy has been completed, and the beloved Power Ranger actor's body is ready for release, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Monday, two days after his shocking passing at age 49.
A detailed report including his cause of death will come at a later date.
RadarOnline.com discovered Frank's body was taken to Fort Bend County after multiple news outlets revealed he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ his death was the result of suicide.
The late star, known to many as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, was a Houston resident.
As his character evolved, Frank became the White Ranger, having portrayed the role in both television and film adaptations of the hit franchise.
Frank's Power Rangers co-star Walter Emanuel Jones, who notably played the original Black Ranger, exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about the loss of his longtime friend.
"He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor."
"We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him," added Jones.
Frank's rep Justine Hunt also mourned his untimely death.
"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed," said Hunt.
In addition to being an actor, Frank was also a professionally trained MMA fighter, having fought from 2008 to 2010.
The late star is survived by four children; one from his marriage with ex Tammie Frank and three from his first marriage to Shawna Frank.
Frank's second wife, Tammie, filed for divorce from him in August.