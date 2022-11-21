'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready For Release Days After Death

"He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It's so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family," Jones shared. "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor."

"We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him," added Jones.

Frank's rep Justine Hunt also mourned his untimely death.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed," said Hunt.