EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto's Hollywood Friends 'Pull Away' Amid Misconduct Claims

Several said Leto serially pursued them, some while they were underage, while others accuse him of exposing himself and harassment.

"People did see this moment coming," said a source with ties to the 54-year-old's L.A.-based social circle. "Even if you only knew Jared casually, you would hear rumors over the last couple of years that his behavior with female fans of his rock band crossed the line and would eventually get him canceled.

"Everybody chattered about it, even though the specifics were lacking. That fog of uncertainty created a bit of a bubble around Jared when it came to socializing with other people as famous as him.

"Sure, he could show up and do red carpets and official events, but in the last five years he's been spending less and less personal time with other celebrities."