EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto's Hollywood Friends 'Pull Away' Amid Misconduct Claims
Aug. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jared Leto's Hollywood pals are heading for the hills as he faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors about the long-haired actor-rocker's lewd behavior have been simmering for years, according to insiders, and exploded when nine women stepped forward with ugly allegations.
Leto Rumors Swirled for Years
Several said Leto serially pursued them, some while they were underage, while others accuse him of exposing himself and harassment.
"People did see this moment coming," said a source with ties to the 54-year-old's L.A.-based social circle. "Even if you only knew Jared casually, you would hear rumors over the last couple of years that his behavior with female fans of his rock band crossed the line and would eventually get him canceled.
"Everybody chattered about it, even though the specifics were lacking. That fog of uncertainty created a bit of a bubble around Jared when it came to socializing with other people as famous as him.
"Sure, he could show up and do red carpets and official events, but in the last five years he's been spending less and less personal time with other celebrities."
Fresh Accusations Threaten Leto’s Future
The source added: "I'm not sure that was by choice. The fresh accusations only push that effect into overdrive. You can't put the genie back in the bottle on this stuff, even if you make cash settlements with people. These accusations will impact who, if anybody, is willing to spend time with Jared or collaborate with him going forward."
Leto said in a statement on July 29: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."
Leto’s Hollywood Future Faces Growing Uncertainty
Fortunately for Leto, he has his music career with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, to fall back on, said the source.
"The movie star market at the moment is so competitive, you have nothing to stand on when there's this kind of negative press around you," shared the source.
"Jared's A-list exes like Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson have been steering clear of him for years. Now I expect some of his key male collaborators, guys like Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey and Ridley Scott, to follow suit.
"There's a black cloud over Jared's entire reputation right now, and I don't see how it can blow over."