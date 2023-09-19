James Van Der Beek Accused of ‘Destroying Evidence' in $700k Fight Over Scrapped 'Dawson’s Creek' Podcast

James Van Der Beek has been accused of destroying documents as part of his war with SiriusXM over an axed Dawson’s Creek rewatch podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last year, the actor sued SiriusXM claiming he worked out a deal to host 40 episodes of the show. The ‘90s star accused the company of breach of contract after they “reneged on the agreement” and failed to move forward with the podcast.