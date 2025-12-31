EXCLUSIVE: 00-Seven! Radar Reveals the Lucky List of Stars in the Running to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes in Amazon Reboot of James Bond Franchise
Dec. 30 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
A fresh round of speculation has been triggered about who will be the next James Bond after insiders told RadarOnline.com Amazon has quietly narrowed its shortlist of prospective 007 stars to seven contenders as it prepares a full reboot of the long-running spy franchise.
The search follows Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 in No Time to Die in 2021, after which creative control of the series passed to Amazon.
A Younger Bond Takes Shape
Four years on, Bond 26 is beginning to take shape.
Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been attached to the long-awaited movie, and Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct, marking the most significant creative reset since Craig was cast in 2005.
According to industry insiders, Amazon's preferred direction is to cast a younger Bond, with studio executives said to be focusing on actors under the age of 30.
The report has fueled renewed debate about who could plausibly inherit one of cinema's most scrutinized roles, particularly as Villeneuve's involvement suggests a more serious, character-driven approach to the franchise.
The Shortlist Revealed
Harris Dickinson, 29, has emerged as a leading name, sources told us. The London-born actor has already flirted with espionage in The King's Man and demonstrated range across comedy and drama in Triangle of Sadness, See How They Run, and The Iron Claw.
While he has spoken publicly about being more comfortable on smaller productions, his "versatility and relative lack of franchise baggage are seen as advantages" should Amazon want a fresh start, one production source said.
Tom Holland, also 29, is another reported favorite for the part of the secret agent. The British actor's global fame through Marvel's Spider-Man films offers obvious commercial appeal, but also presents a potential problem.
Holland remains closely identified with Peter Parker and is expected to continue in that role through future Marvel projects, raising doubts about whether audiences would accept him as Bond at the same time.
Jacob Elordi, 28, rounds out the trio said to be on Amazon's internal wish list. The Australian actor has risen quickly through projects such as Euphoria and Saltburn and has publicly described Bond speculation as "beautiful." While not British, Elordi would not be the first non-Briton to play Bond, following George Lazenby. His relative lack of action experience could fit a younger, less fully formed version of the spy.
Outside the under-30 bracket, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, was once widely rumored to be on the brink of securing the role.
His recent action credentials in Bullet Train and Tenet remain strong, but industry chatter suggests age may now count against him under Amazon's new strategy.
Austin Butler, 34, is viewed as a wildcard, sources now say. His collaboration with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Two places him close to the new Bond director, yet his American nationality could prove controversial for a character long associated with British identity.
The British Contingent
Jack Lowden, 35, brings clear spy experience from Slow Horses, where he plays River Cartwright opposite Gary Oldman. But insiders say that association may "complicate matters," as the series offers a deliberately unglamorous take on espionage, contrasting sharply with Bond's traditionally slick, high-tech image.
Dev Patel, 35, completes the seven leading men in contention for Bond. Having demonstrated action credentials and directorial ambition in Monkey Man, he would represent a bold choice – as would his ethnicity. However, he has previously downplayed interest in the role while promoting his own work.
With casting still unconfirmed, the only certainty is Amazon's decision will define the tone of Bond's next era – and determine whether 007 remains a familiar figure or becomes something radically new.