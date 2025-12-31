EXCLUSIVE: 00-Seven! Radar Reveals the Lucky List of Stars in the Running to Fill Daniel Craig's Shoes in Amazon Reboot of James Bond Franchise

Harris Dickinson, 29, has emerged as a leading name, sources told us. The London-born actor has already flirted with espionage in The King's Man and demonstrated range across comedy and drama in Triangle of Sadness, See How They Run, and The Iron Claw.

While he has spoken publicly about being more comfortable on smaller productions, his "versatility and relative lack of franchise baggage are seen as advantages" should Amazon want a fresh start, one production source said.

Tom Holland, also 29, is another reported favorite for the part of the secret agent. The British actor's global fame through Marvel's Spider-Man films offers obvious commercial appeal, but also presents a potential problem.

Holland remains closely identified with Peter Parker and is expected to continue in that role through future Marvel projects, raising doubts about whether audiences would accept him as Bond at the same time.

Jacob Elordi, 28, rounds out the trio said to be on Amazon's internal wish list. The Australian actor has risen quickly through projects such as Euphoria and Saltburn and has publicly described Bond speculation as "beautiful." While not British, Elordi would not be the first non-Briton to play Bond, following George Lazenby. His relative lack of action experience could fit a younger, less fully formed version of the spy.