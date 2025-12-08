'James Bond' Icon Judi Dench, 90, Faces Backlash for Claiming Disgraced Movie Exec Harvey Weinstein Deserves 'Forgiveness' After Sex Crimes and Defends Kevin Spacey

She opened up about Weinstein, 73, while discussing another follow colleague Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of sexual assault allegations against four men during a U.K. trial in 2023, admitting she's still in contact with the The Usual Suspects actor, 66, after he provided her with support following the death of her husband, Michael Williams, in 2001.

Speaking in a new interview, Dench said: "I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, 'Well…', I knew Harvey and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience – very fortunately for me."

The actress said she had empathy for Weinstein’s victims, but said: "I imagine he's done his time." She added: "I don’t know, to me it's personal – forgiveness."