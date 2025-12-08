'James Bond' Icon Judi Dench, 90, Faces Backlash for Claiming Disgraced Movie Exec Harvey Weinstein Deserves 'Forgiveness' After Sex Crimes and Defends Kevin Spacey
Dec. 8 2025, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Iconic actress Judi Dench faces a backlash after claiming disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein deserves "forgiveness."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 90-year-old movie veteran, who worked with Weinstein for over two decades, also says the producer has "done his time" following his rape and sexual assault convictions.
'He's Done His Time'
She opened up about Weinstein, 73, while discussing another follow colleague Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of sexual assault allegations against four men during a U.K. trial in 2023, admitting she's still in contact with the The Usual Suspects actor, 66, after he provided her with support following the death of her husband, Michael Williams, in 2001.
Speaking in a new interview, Dench said: "I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, 'Well…', I knew Harvey and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience – very fortunately for me."
The actress said she had empathy for Weinstein’s victims, but said: "I imagine he's done his time." She added: "I don’t know, to me it's personal – forgiveness."
Long-Standing Relationship With Weinstein
Weinstein, 73, is currently serving a 16-year sentence in Rikers Island jail after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2023.
He was also convicted in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison.
In a retrial this year, he was found guilty on one count of committing a criminal sexual act on Miriam Haley, but was acquitted of a second charge of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola. A mistrial was declared on a third allegation of rape.
Dench, 90, worked on a number of Weinstein films, including 1998's Shakespeare in Love and 2013's Philomena.
Still In Touch With Spacey
The actress has previously said she was "horrified" by the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, but has always insisted she was unaware of his actions.
"Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out," she said in 2017.
On Spacey, Dench added: "Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text."
The pair worked together in films like The Shipping News, with the actress defending her "good friend" in 2018, just months after the actor was hit with the allegations.
Dench, who turns 91 on Tuesday, also gave an update regarding her declining health, admitting sshe can no longer see the television and has to rely upon her team of assistants to help her with day-to-day tasks.
The British screen star was diagnosed with Age-related Macular Degeneration in 2012, which can cause permanent and rapid central vision loss, and is the number one cause of vision loss in people over 50.
"It's a crusher", said Judi, after revealing both her eyes are beyond treatment as they are in the progressed "wet" stage of AMD.