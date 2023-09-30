Your tip
Jake Gyllenhaal Facing Pressure From Big Sister Maggie to Marry Longtime Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu: Sources

Big sister Maggie was reportedly concerned for brother Jake's relationship.

Sep. 30 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Meddling big sister Maggie Gyllenhaal has reportedly pressured her little brother Jake Gyllenhaal to make moves with longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said Maggie, 45, wants Jake, 42, to put a ring on the French model before she bids him "Adieu" for good!

Maggie Gyllenhaal was pushing for Jake to take the commitment plunge.

While the 42-year-old actor and Cadieu recently celebrated their 5th anniversary together, insiders claimed the model questioned Jake's priorities.

Sources claimed that Cadieu had the feeling that her beau would rather spend his time with Maggie and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, 52, than start a family — and Maggie was allegedly doing her best to light a fire under Jake.

Jake Gyllenhaal had a long history of dating but never settling down.

Close pals said the Dark Knight actress is kicking her little brother to put a ring on the 27-year-old's finger — and sooner than later is best.

"Jake loves to be around Maggie and Peter. That seems to be all the domestic bliss he wants," the insider told the National Enquirer. "But Maggie says he can't live his life through them — he needs to get past his fears and take the plunge."

French model Jeanne Cadieu was first linked to Jake in late 2018.

Taylor Swift's former squeeze has long been one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, but the closest the commitment-phobe came to the alter was with actress Reese Witherspoon.

Jake dated Reese for three years before the Legally Blonde star dumped him in 2009, which insiders claimed had a devastating impact on the actor's outlook on marriage ever since.

"Jake really though he was going to marry Reese and when that blew up in his face, he said he'd never put his heart on the line like that again," a close pal said adding, "But Maggie is trying to get him to see the light."

Insiders claimed Jake's outlook on marriage changed after Reese Witherspoon dumped him in 2009.

Jake and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018 after they were spotted strolling the streets of Paris and New York City together. The couple kept a low profile until they made their red carpet debut at the premier of The Lost Daughter, Maggie's directorial debut.

Years later and the couple continued going strong, albeit without plans for a wedding anytime soon.

"We are private, but I guess we are who we are," Jake told People in early September. "We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours."

