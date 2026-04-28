The actor, 28, who rose to prominence in HBO's shock teen drama and has since appeared in films such as Saltburn and Priscilla, will be at the centre of the sequence playing Nate alongside Sydney, also 28, with the shock scene forming part of the show's highly anticipated third season, which continues to generate headlines over its graphic storytelling.

Jacob Elordi 's Euphoria character Nate shockingly gets his toe cut off after he gets hitched to Sydney Sweeney 's Cassie on the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jacob Elordi rose to fame as the character Nate in the drama series 'Euphoria.'

The sequence introduces a new character, Naz, played by Jack Topalian, whose storyline intersects with Nate's as a creditor demanding repayment of a substantial debt.

Describing the filming process, Topalian said: "There's a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing."

He added the production used a prosthetic for Jacob in the scene, which could have gone badly wrong.

Topalian said: "The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges. So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake's toe."

He continued: "If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe. But, everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents."