EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Elordi Mutilation Horror — Radar Reveals Which Body Part A-Lister's 'Euphoria' Character Has Chopped Off in Show's Latest Shock Scene
April 28 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Jacob Elordi's Euphoria character Nate shockingly gets his toe cut off after he gets hitched to Sydney Sweeney's Cassie on the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 28, who rose to prominence in HBO's shock teen drama and has since appeared in films such as Saltburn and Priscilla, will be at the centre of the sequence playing Nate alongside Sydney, also 28, with the shock scene forming part of the show's highly anticipated third season, which continues to generate headlines over its graphic storytelling.
Graphic 'Euphoria' Scene Details Revealed By Actor
The sequence introduces a new character, Naz, played by Jack Topalian, whose storyline intersects with Nate's as a creditor demanding repayment of a substantial debt.
Describing the filming process, Topalian said: "There's a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing."
He added the production used a prosthetic for Jacob in the scene, which could have gone badly wrong.
Topalian said: "The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges. So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake's toe."
He continued: "If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe. But, everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents."
In the vicious episode, Nate is shown under pressure before his wedding, experiencing a panic attack as he avoids calls from Naz.
After marrying Cassie, tension boils over when Naz confronts him at the reception, warning he will become his "worst nightmare".
The plot culminates in a violent sequence in which Nate is attacked in his home by Naz's associate – played by former NFL player Matt Willig – before Elordi is mutilated.
Elordi Praised For Performing Intense Physical Scenes
Topalian also described the huge physical demands of the scene, praising Elordi carried out much of the action himself.
He said: "There's a lot of physicality involved with Jacob and Matthew. Jacob did a lot of his own stunts."
Topalian added: "That's (Jacob) really doing the struggling and the fighting and the falling and all of that."
Despite the intensity of the sequence, Topalian added the atmosphere on set stayed relaxed and gushed Elordi was "committed," "giving," and "prepared" – adding: "Between scenes, he's back to being Jacob."
Topalian also said: "Obviously, he gets back into character really quickly, but once (the director calls 'cut') even though he's been beaten and abused, he's still having a lot of fun. He's still cracking jokes and doing things like that."
Topalian, who has also appeared in series such as The Blacklist and Bosch, said he brought his daughter Elizabeth to the set, where she met Jacob and Sydney. He said they were "warm" and "gracious and welcoming".
'Euphoria' Continues To Face Criticism And Controversy
The violent scene will add to the controversies already swirling around Euphoria.
It has faced sustained criticism since its 2019 debut, with critics questioning its graphic portrayal of teenage sex, drug use and violence.
Creator Sam Levinson has been accused of blurring the line between realism and sensationalism, while some viewers argue the series risks glamorizing harmful behavior.
Star Zendaya has defended its intent, saying it reflects real struggles.
But off-screen, reports of production delays, creative tensions and concerns over on-set practices have added to scrutiny, including rumors Zendaya is feuding with co-star Sydney Sweeney.
The gossip has been fueled by the pair's joint appearances and online speculation, but neither actress has publicly confirmed the alleged tensions.