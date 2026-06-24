Jack White's Wife Files for Divorce After Just Four Years of Marriage Citing 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct'

Despite their seemingly spur-of-the-moment marriage, the couple had known each other since 2009, when Jean signed to Third Man Records.

She had fronted The Black Belles before going solo with his record label, but things remained platonic for years as he was married to his second wife, Karen Elson.

"We were just really good friends (at first)," Jean told the New York Times. "You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date. It wasn’t really a transition. It was more, OK, this is happening. More like a continuation."

White and Elson have two children together from their relationship between 2005 and 2013.

Famously, White was married to his former bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000, but they claimed to be siblings at the time.