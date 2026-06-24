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Home > Celebrity > divorce

Jack White's Wife Files for Divorce After Just Four Years of Marriage Citing 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct'

picture of Jack White
Source: MEGA

Jack White's wife has filed for divorce after four years of four marriage citing 'inappropriate marital conduct.'

June 24 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

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Jack White has split from his wife of four years after being accused of "inappropriate marital conduct."

RadarOnline.com can reveal The White Stripes' star's wife Olivia Jean, 36, filed for divorce on June 3, adding on her petition she no longer feels safe cohabiting with the singer, 50.

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'Unsafe And Unproper'

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picture of Jack White and Olivia Jean
Source: MEGA

Jean made further damning allegations against Black in divorce petition.

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The document reads: "Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

She also stated in the filing she is dependent on his income for bills and asked that she remain on his life insurance policy despite the split.

The couple had been married for four years, having gotten engaged and married while on stage during his concert at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

They had performed Hotel Yorba together, one of The White Stripes' hits, when he dropped to one knee and then a minister joined them.

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'We Were Really Good Friends At First'

picture of Jack White and Olivia Jean
Source: MEGA

The former couple were friends before their relationship turned romantic.

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Despite their seemingly spur-of-the-moment marriage, the couple had known each other since 2009, when Jean signed to Third Man Records.

She had fronted The Black Belles before going solo with his record label, but things remained platonic for years as he was married to his second wife, Karen Elson.

"We were just really good friends (at first)," Jean told the New York Times. "You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date. It wasn’t really a transition. It was more, OK, this is happening. More like a continuation."

White and Elson have two children together from their relationship between 2005 and 2013.

Famously, White was married to his former bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000, but they claimed to be siblings at the time.

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Disappearing From Public Life

picture of Jack White and Meg White
Source: MEGA

White's ex-wife and band-mate Meg White has shunned spotlight in recent years.

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They split before their biggest hits had been released, but continued to do interviews together and lean into the sibling claims —or at least offer vague responses — for the rest of The White Stripes' career.

Meg has all but disappeared from public life since the band split in 2011, never quite feeling comfortable with the fame and spotlight.

White and Olivia were last seen together in New York City in April.

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picture of Jack White
Source: MEGA

White claimed he experienced a spiritual change following COVID-19 pandemic.

He last posted about Jean on Instagram in April 2025, celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

"Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to this bad a-- Detroit guitar player chick I love, Mrs. Olivia Jean," he wrote at the time.

In 2022, White told Rolling Stone he experienced a spiritual change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "There’s been a complete rebirth on all levels of my life throughout the pandemic.

"I made a goal to myself that no matter how long it lasted, I was going to come out of it with a totally different scenario of looking at life."

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