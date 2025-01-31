Jack the Ripper Mystery SOLVED? How Prostitute Slayer's Identity Is Finally 'Confirmed' — After Prime Suspect's DNA is Discovered on Victim's 100-Year-Old Shawl

The true identity of Jack the Ripper, whose grisly murders terrorized the murky slums of Whitechapel in east London in 1888, has been a mystery ever since.

He is believed to have killed at least five female prostitutes, and there have been dozens of suspects, from royalty and prime ministers down to bootmakers.

But now, researcher and author Russell Edwards said he finally has the confirmation he's so long sought – the murderer was a Polish immigrant named Aaron Kosminski who worked as a barber in England, and had for years been considered a top suspect.