Jack Schlossberg Awkwardly Responds to Madonna's Confession His Uncle JFK Jr. Was Her 'Most Satisfying' Lover in Bed — 'I Bet She Was Right'

Appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Schlossberg, 33, was asked whether he laughs when he hears celebrities discuss his famous uncle's romantic reputation.

Cohen referenced Madonna's recent revelation that JFK Jr. was the "best s-x" she'd ever experienced and asked for Schlossberg's reaction.

Caught off guard, the aspiring politician initially tried to dodge the question.

"I'm running for office," he replied before adding with a nervous laugh: "All I can say is that I bet she was right."