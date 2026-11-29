Jack Osbourne has revealed the emotional anguish of living with multiple sclerosis, admitting he sometimes feels like a "fraud" because the debilitating condition has not affected him as severely as other people with the disease. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Osbourne, 41, was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in 2012 and opened up about his complicated relationship with the illness during an appearance on the MesSy podcast, hosted by actresses Christina Applegate, 55, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 45.

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Jack Osbourne Admits Feeling Like a 'Fraud' Over MS Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Osbourne has been open abut his illness.

The reality television star described the uncomfortable feelings he experiences when attending events alongside people whose health has deteriorated considerably faster than his own. He said: "If I'm being honest, a part of me feels like a bit of a fraud in a sense because I'll go to these MS events... I've been diagnosed what, 14 years now? "And I'll see people who were diagnosed a year ago, and they're in much worse positions, or they're having a much harder time." Osbourne acknowledged that while the condition had affected him at various points since his diagnosis, it had not prevented him from pursuing his career or continuing with his everyday life. He said: "And I'm kind of like, 'Oh, it does affect me. It hasn't stopped me. And it hasn't really slowed me down.' There's been windows it has, and so I feel this kind of… I don't know, it's like I said, a bit of a fraud with it, even though I'm not. But it's just this strange relationship I have to it."

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How Multiple Sclerosis Affects People Differently

Source: MEGA Osbourne admitted he sometimes feels like a fraud at MS events.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system, with symptoms varying considerably between individuals. These can include fatigue, problems with mobility, impaired vision, and difficulties with coordination. The unpredictable nature of the disease means some people experience prolonged periods without significant symptoms, while others face increasingly debilitating physical limitations. Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS in 2000, reassured Osbourne that the severity of his symptoms did not diminish the legitimacy of his experiences. The actress acknowledged having experienced similar emotions herself and emphasized that people living with the condition were grateful for celebrities who used their public profiles to raise awareness. She said: "They're just so grateful that you can use a platform to speak out about awareness of all the different ways that this disease can affect people. "It's just about research, and it's just about community. I understand exactly what you're feeling, but that's… I don't think that's ever how you're viewed."

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Christina Applegate Jokes About Her MS Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate joked about her misdiagnosis during the podcast discussion.

The conversation also touched on Applegate's own experiences following her recent revelation that she had been misdiagnosed when she was told she had multiple sclerosis in 2021. The Dead to Me star injected some humor into the discussion, joking about her position within the MS community following the reassessment of her diagnosis. She said: "Talk about being a fraud. I don't even have it anymore. Jeez!" Osbourne and Sigler laughed before reassuring Applegate that she remained a valued member of the community despite no longer having the diagnosis that had originally brought them together. Applegate said: "Thank you. I'll never leave this community. I mean, I've made so many lifelong friends, and I care so deeply about everybody that we represent and that I represent. I'm still always gonna be a part of it in one way or another."

Jack Osbourne Continues to Grieve Father Ozzy's Death

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Source: MEGA Osbourne admitted he was still coming to terms with his father's passing.