RadarOnline.com can reveal that Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, went to unusual lengths to avoid being overshadowed by his son, according to a new account shared by the president's niece, Mary Trump.

The clinical psychologist recalled how her grandfather allegedly stood on his tiptoes during a 1980s advertisement featuring the two men because he could not tolerate the possibility of looking shorter than Donald.

Mary shared the anecdote in her November 28 podcast episode, "Donald Trump: The Failure Behind the Myth." She said the incident offered a glimpse into the complicated relationship between the family patriarch and his second son.