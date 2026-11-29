Donald Trump's Estranged Niece Mary Reveals His Father's Secret Insecurity About His Own Son: 'Could Not Keep Up'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, went to unusual lengths to avoid being overshadowed by his son, according to a new account shared by the president's niece, Mary Trump.
The clinical psychologist recalled how her grandfather allegedly stood on his tiptoes during a 1980s advertisement featuring the two men because he could not tolerate the possibility of looking shorter than Donald.
Mary shared the anecdote in her November 28 podcast episode, "Donald Trump: The Failure Behind the Myth." She said the incident offered a glimpse into the complicated relationship between the family patriarch and his second son.
Mary Trump Reveals What Happened During Her Grandfather's Advertisement
Mary said the advertisement featured Fred and Donald promoting hot water heating. She later spotted a framed copy of the image hanging in her late aunt Maryanne Trump Barry's apartment.
During their conversation, Mary reminded her aunt that she remembered seeing the advertisement during the 1980s. Barry then explained what had happened just before the photographer took the picture.
"Just as the photographer was ready to take the picture, your grandfather stood up on his tiptoes so that he would be at least as tall, if not a little bit taller than Donald," Mary recalled her aunt telling her.
According to Barry, her father could not accept the possibility of his son appearing taller, more successful or more famous than him.
Fred Trump 'Couldn't Keep Up' as Television Became More Popular
Mary also discussed her grandfather's difficulties with public appearances and his ability to adapt as television became increasingly important.
Although Fred was skilled at promoting his real estate projects, she said he lacked confidence when speaking publicly. His strengths were better suited to private business dealings than television appearances.
"My grandfather really couldn't keep up," Mary said, describing the shift toward television as a major challenge for him.
She suggested Donald possessed the on-camera confidence his father lacked. His ability to perform in front of an audience also became useful as the family pursued opportunities beyond Queens and Brooklyn, including Manhattan.
What Maryanne Trump Barry Told Her Niece About Their Father
Mary argued that the tiptoe incident revealed another side of Fred's relationship with Donald.
Although her grandfather publicly promoted his son and benefited from his growing profile, Mary suggested he was unwilling to let Donald appear superior to him.
The account came from conversations with Barry, who died on November 13, 2023, at age 86. She was Donald's older sister and a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Mary previously made private recordings of conversations with her aunt, which later became public. Those recordings also revealed Barry's candid views about her brother.
Mary Trump Continues Sharing Stories About Her Family
The latest account forms part of Mary's ongoing examination of her family's history and the relationship between Fred and Donald.
In her recent podcast episodes, she has discussed the family dynamics surrounding her father, Fred Trump Jr., and the treatment he allegedly experienced from his father and younger brother.
Her November 28 episode focused on how Fred helped build Donald's public image while maintaining control over the family's business and personal relationships.
The advertisement anecdote added another detail to Mary's portrayal of a family in which public success and personal status often appeared closely connected.