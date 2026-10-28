Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Claims Jack Nicholson Used Media Mogul's Mansion as 'Drive-Thru'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Hugh Hefner's widow has claimed Jack Nicholson used the media mogul's famed mansion as his personal "drive-thru," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Crystal Hefner, 40, alleged the Oscar-winning actor was such a regular that the women who lived there gave the Los Angeles property a cheeky nickname.
Nicholson Was Frequent Visitor
"They used to call it Jack Nicholson's drive-thru at one point because he would drive up, grab some food or whatever else he could get there, and leave," she quipped.
The Shining actor, 89, even took his daughter Lorraine to the mansion when she was growing up, and she often socialized with Hugh’s sons Marston and Cooper. However, Lorraine had a different recollection of her time there.
Writing in a 2024 essay for Vanity Fair, Lorraine opened up about her experience, saying, "People assume that my father took me to the Mansion, but they assume wrong.
"In fact, I can venture with confidence that I spent more time there than my father ever did," she added.
Lorraine explained it was actually her nanny, who had previously worked as Hugh's social secretary, who brought her to the sprawling property.
Hugh Hefner Obsessed With 'Fame'
During her appearance on her After The Mansion show, Crystal, who married Hugh in 2012, also claimed her late husband was obsessed with rubbing elbows with Hollywood's biggest stars.
"One thing that mattered most to Hef was fame," she shared. "Any celebrity was treated extremely well whenever they visited. He would have Bill Maher for chats, hang with Berry Gordy of Motown, and then you’d see plenty of other people there – Buzz Aldrin, the original Catwoman."
Disturbing Allegations Regarding Hefner
RadarOnline.com recently reported that Crystal made disturbing allegations about her late husband's bedroom demands, claiming the media mogul pressured her into sexual acts that left her "really uncomfortable," including a harrowing alleged incestuous encounter involving two sisters.
Crystal was only 21 when she met Hugh in 2008.
During a Tuesday, October 27, appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the former Inside Edition correspondent directly asked Crystal, "Do you believe that you were r-ped by Hugh Hefner?"
"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involves s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," she replied. "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom. I mean, I don't know how detailed or graphic that I'm allowed to get here."
Crystal recalled an incident with twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, former playmates who moved into the mansion when they were just 17 years old.
"Like things would happen that ended up just not being okay. Like I remember him starting to try and shove like the twins' heads onto each other's, like, v-----s to get them to engage with each other sexually, and that is incest, and that is disgusting," she shared. "I didn't want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."