Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Claims Jack Nicholson Used Media Mogul's Mansion as 'Drive-Thru'

"They used to call it Jack Nicholson's drive-thru at one point because he would drive up, grab some food or whatever else he could get there, and leave," she quipped.

The Shining actor, 89, even took his daughter Lorraine to the mansion when she was growing up, and she often socialized with Hugh’s sons Marston and Cooper. However, Lorraine had a different recollection of her time there.

Writing in a 2024 essay for Vanity Fair, Lorraine opened up about her experience, saying, "People assume that my father took me to the Mansion, but they assume wrong.

"In fact, I can venture with confidence that I spent more time there than my father ever did," she added.

Lorraine explained it was actually her nanny, who had previously worked as Hugh's social secretary, who brought her to the sprawling property.