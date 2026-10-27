Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Accuses Late Magazine Mogul of 'Sexual Assault and Incest' — as She Makes 'Disgusting' Allegations About His Bedroom Life
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, has unleashed disturbing allegations about her late husband's bedroom demands, claiming the media mogul pressured her into sexual acts that left her "really uncomfortable," including a harrowing alleged incestuous encounter involving two sisters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Crystal, 40, was only 21 years old when she met Hugh in 2008, and believes now that he groomed her into doing certain intimate acts.
'There Were Times That Were Really Uncomfortable for Me'
During a Tuesday, October 27, appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, the former Inside Edition correspondent directly asked Crystal, "Do you believe that you were r-ped by Hugh Hefner?"
"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involves s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," she replied. "There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom. I mean, I don't know how detailed or graphic that I'm allowed to get here."
Crystal Hefner Claimed Hugh Forced 'Incest' on Shannon Twins
Crystal recalled an incident with twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, former playmates who moved into the mansion when they were just 17 years old.
"He in the bedroom, like things would happen that ended up just not being okay. Like I remember him starting to try and shove like the twins' heads onto each other's, like, v-----s to get them to engage with each other sexually, and that is incest, and that is disgusting," she shared. "I didn't want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."
Crystal Hefner Recalled Hugh Forcefully 'Grabbing Our Crotches'
Crystal also described how Hugh would get physically rough with her and other women using "dirty" and uncleaned s-- toys.
"Another very, very hard thing was...there was like a cabinet filled with like s-- toys, d-----, things like that. And I remember him pulling them out and one of them...and you could see they were dirty, like you can see, and he's just grabbing, grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty and just shoving them in us," she recalled.
Guerrero responded, "That sounds like r-pe."
'The Stuff That He Did to Us in the Bedroom Was Not Cool'
Crystal described how Hugh would doze off after his allegedly rough treatment, leaving her in "pain."
"He's not gentle," she noted about the tycoon's use of the s-- toys and how she was violated in various ways.
"Then after he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened and I'm like my body's in pain and some of the stuff that he did to us in the bedroom was not cool," Crystal explained.
She believes it was because Hugh could never find a point of being satisfied, adding, "I think it's because he just needed more high or stimulation and nothing, there was nothing intimate about anything to do with him."
Crystal became Hugh's third wife when they tied the knot in 2012. The duo was married for nearly five years until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.
She recently took aim at Hollywood star Jessica Biel after reports surfaced that the actress was set to portray a fictionalized version of Hugh's wife in the upcoming film Playmates, warning against glamorizing the late mogul's scandal-plagued legacy.
"Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s 'wife' if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playb-- world," Crystal shared in a text to Biel posted to Instagram on October 8. "I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship. Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well."