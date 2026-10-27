Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Accuses Late Magazine Mogul of 'Sexual Assault and Incest' — as She Makes 'Disgusting' Allegations About His Bedroom Life

Crystal described how Hugh would doze off after his allegedly rough treatment, leaving her in "pain."

"He's not gentle," she noted about the tycoon's use of the s-- toys and how she was violated in various ways.

"Then after he's snoring and I'm like trying to sleep after what happened and I'm like my body's in pain and some of the stuff that he did to us in the bedroom was not cool," Crystal explained.

She believes it was because Hugh could never find a point of being satisfied, adding, "I think it's because he just needed more high or stimulation and nothing, there was nothing intimate about anything to do with him."

Crystal became Hugh's third wife when they tied the knot in 2012. The duo was married for nearly five years until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

She recently took aim at Hollywood star Jessica Biel after reports surfaced that the actress was set to portray a fictionalized version of Hugh's wife in the upcoming film Playmates, warning against glamorizing the late mogul's scandal-plagued legacy.

"Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s 'wife' if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playb-- world," Crystal shared in a text to Biel posted to Instagram on October 8. "I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship. Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well."