EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson's Family Heartbreak – Hollywood Legend, 88, Devastated Over Grandson's 'Highly Embarrassing' Arrest for 'Domestic Violence' and Steps in to Help

Jack Nicholson is devastated by the nightmarish news that his grandson was arrested on domestic violence charges, and now he's doing everything he can to help out in any way possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the police report, Sean Knight Nicholson, 29, who also goes by the name Sean Norfleet, threatened ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Lawlor, 28, saying he'd kill himself if she didn't come see him.