EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson's Family Heartbreak – Hollywood Legend, 88, Devastated Over Grandson's 'Highly Embarrassing' Arrest for 'Domestic Violence' and Steps in to Help
Jack Nicholson is devastated by the nightmarish news that his grandson was arrested on domestic violence charges, and now he's doing everything he can to help out in any way possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the police report, Sean Knight Nicholson, 29, who also goes by the name Sean Norfleet, threatened ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Lawlor, 28, saying he'd kill himself if she didn't come see him.
The Allegations
When she arrived at his apartment in Los Angeles, an argument ensued, and Sean allegedly grabbed her by the neck and head and threw her into an unidentified hard object.
She was reportedly left unconscious and missing part of a front tooth.
Sean, who's the son of Jack's daughter Jennifer and her ex-husband, Mark Norfleet, was arrested on August 5 and booked on a felony charge of "corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant," before being released on $50,000 bond.
According to Lawlor's statements to police, Sean has long struggled with addiction and has also allegedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The incident has shaken Jack, 88, to his core.
"Sean is Jack's first grandchild, he's very close to him and this has really knocked the wind out of him," said an insider.
Jack's Heartbreak
"He is extremely attentive to his family, so seeing Sean in such a bad situation is heartbreaking. He's already said he'll do whatever is needed to help Sean."
According to our source, he realizes this is a family crisis that involves all of them.
"He will be encouraging Sean to take responsibility and make changes if he feels that's what's needed," said the insider.
Helping His Family Move Forward
"Obviously, this is highly embarrassing but that's not his biggest worry – he's no stranger to bad headlines – all he really cares about is Sean. And if it means leaving the seclusion of his home to show up in court for Sean, he'll do it."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Departed star has kept a very low profile in recent years, with some saying he's turned into a recluse.
But still, "he's focused on making sure Sean gets the right support and guidance to turn things around and move forward," said the source.