'It Would Be World War III': J Lo & Ben Affleck's Feuding Mothers Adding To Marriage Tension As Holidays Approach
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's clashing mothers are adding to the tension of their already stressful marriage, with insiders saying their feuding families are making it nearly impossible for the newlyweds to look forward to their first Christmas as a married couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pals are also concerned that Bennifer 2.0's marriage won't survive if their moms and children can't get along.
"J Lo and Ben are dealing with a lot of issues right now. There's a real worry among friends that they may not make it in the long term," an insider spilled.
Sources say the couple's second-chance romance is coming apart amid the stressful holiday season because their bullish moms are butting heads.
The duo, who got hitched in July, have clashed over the demanding diva's control-freak ways, sources revealed. In addition, spies have snitched Ben is caught in the middle as J Lo — mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony — clashes behind the scenes with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — mom of his kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10.
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Making matters worse, insiders blab that Ben's Harvard-educated mom, Chris Anne Boldt, has yet to hit it off with his high-maintenance honey, who he's first dated more than 20 years ago.
J Lo's blue-collar mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, continues to kick up a fuss about how Ben's family treats her daughter, pals claim.
"J Lo's mom is incredibly close with her and Ben. She's championed their reunion from the get-go — and even plans on moving in with them someday. But the same can't be said for Chris — or Ben's other relatives — and Guadalupe finds that unfair and kind of unforgivable," one friend snitched.
Now with the holiday season in full swing, the insider added, "The two moms are being kept well apart — because Ben and J Lo know it would likely be World War III if they got put at the same dinner table — especially as Chris still adores Jennifer Garner and always treated her like the daughter she never had.
"Lupe wants to have it out with Chris, though now she's pushing for some type of summit over the holidays — and plans on giving the Afflecks a serious piece of her mind."
J Lo and Ben aren't the only ones not looking forward to Christmas. Garner is said to be gearing up to split the kids instead of sharing the holiday as a family unit with her ex.
"The idea of them cooking together or giving warm and fuzzy speeches — it's not going to happen," an insider spilled. "They'll shuttle between the two houses and have two holidays."