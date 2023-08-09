Ivanka Trump All Smiles With Husband Jared Kushner After Dad Donald's Third Indictment
Donald Trump might be slapping on a brave face after his third indictment, but his once loyal daughter is sporting a smile amid her daddy's legal trouble. Ivanka Trump was spotted packing on the PDA with her husband, Jared Kushner, in New York City, appearing not to have a care in the world, despite the mess that her former commander-in-chief father is up against, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old blonde bombshell beamed while sharing a kiss with Kushner, 42, soaking up the Mets game at Citi Field on Tuesday, just days after Donald pled not guilty to his third indictment.
The happy couple — who each served as senior advisor to Donald during his presidency — cheered and enjoyed beverages while looking completely unfazed about the grandfather of their children possibly facing prison time.
Despite their PDA, Ivanka and Kushner were accompanied by their sons — Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7 — during the MLB outing. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the high-profile parents indulged their children by meeting the Mets players before the game and snapping photos with the team.
Wearing a beautiful black summer dress with matching wedges and a denim jacket, the former first daughter kept it casual as she captured pictures of her boys with their favorite baseball players before jumping in front of the camera to pose with them, too.
Ivanka seemed carefree during the game, despite the Mets losing to the Chicago Cubs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka was dismissed from the New York fraud lawsuit against Donald, her siblings, Don Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization.
While she joined her father on his 77th birthday in June, the ex-president is said to be "very upset” that his son-in-law testified against him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the election.
He was also not impressed when Ivanka decided to step away from his campaign for the 2024 presidential run to put her marriage and family first.
“I love my father very much,” she explained last year. “I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”
Since Ivanka walked away from politics, Donald was slapped with dozens of charges for improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after exiting office in January 2021 and his role in inciting the capitol riot after claiming election fraud.