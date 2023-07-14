Donald Trump was “very upset” after learning Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump testified in investigations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, news broke that Kushner had been grilled by as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the ex-president’s alleged efforts to overturn the election.

Kushner spoke to a grand jury about his father-in-law’s state of mind after the 2020 election. The purpose of his testimony was to determine whether Trump had “corrupt intent.” Maggie Haberman, who broke the story, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about Trump’s feelings on it all.

Tapper said to Haberman, “In addition to this news that you’re breaking about Jared Kushner sitting for testimony being asked questions by prosecutors looking into his father-in-law trying to steal the election from the winner of President Joe Biden, we also know that Ivanka Trump cooperated with the January 6 committee.” He continued, “And I’m wondering, how is the relationship between Donald Trump who surrounds himself with people who tell him that he won the election which he did not, and these two individuals, his daughter, and his son in law.”

The reporter explained, “my understanding for multiple people when the testimony was aired showing both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump being interviewed by the House Select Committee during those live hearings was the Trump was very upset, particularly that Ivanka Trump.”

“He was not happy about these video clips showing her suggesting that she had believed what Bill Barr was saying and Bill Barr, the former attorney general, of course, said that there wasn’t a widespread fraud and told Trump that and he testified to all of that,” she added. “My understanding is things have improved them, but it definitely brought a strain to the relationship.”

The father-daughter relationship has been icy for months after she decided to sit out her father’s campaign for 2024. In November 2022, Trump’s oldest daughter announced she would not be working with her father on his re-election campaign.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.