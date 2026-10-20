Is Kim Jong Un Alive? Everything to Know About Death Rumors Surrounding North Korean Dictator

Kim Jong Un is alive and was shown carrying out an official public activity in North Korea this week, countering unverified social media claims that the country's leader had died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

North Korean state media released photographs Tuesday, Oct. 20, showing Kim visiting a garment and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day.

The 42-year-old leader was accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and wife, Ri Sol Ju. The images show Kim examining clothing and footwear and interacting with officials at the exhibition.

The photographs provide evidence that North Korea was presenting Kim as active on Oct. 19, but they do not amount to an independent medical assessment. Journalists were not given independent access to the event, and the timing and authenticity of state-released material cannot be independently verified.