EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Debutante Dictator! Bloodbath Expected After Kim Jong Un Names Teen Daughter as Successor

North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un has named his teen daughter as his successor, leaving experts predicting the move will trigger a vicious bloodbath among other rivals for his Hermit Kingdom throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For years, Kim's 38-year-old sister, Kim Yo-jong, was presumed to become the totalitarian communist nation's Supreme Leader following his death after serving as the chain-smoking dictator's "right hand" and bloody enforcer for years.

But now South Korea's National Intelligence Service has quietly informed leaders Kim, 42, has crowned middle child Kim Ju-ae, 13, as his nation's next head.