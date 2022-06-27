Ireland Baldwin Reveals She Was 'Completely Unconscious' When Raped As Teen, Admitted To Later Getting An Abortion
Model and actress Ireland Baldwin detailed how she was raped as a teenager and once got an abortion, Radar has learned.
Recently, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger, posted on social media in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections.
“I don’t feel it’s anybody’s responsibility to talk about this,” Baldwin said on her official TikTok channel.
She made the post after the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. Some have called for women to share their stories in public to raise awareness about abortion.
But Ireland Baldwin said she didn’t feel that others should be forced to share. She said she was talking about her so those that did could feel support and love.
“I was completely unconscious when it happened and it changed the course of the rest of my life,” Baldwin said.
The now 26-year-old model did not disclose when the rape happened other than she was a teen. She didn’t name her accuser.
After the attack, Ireland Baldwin said she didn’t tell her parents, her boyfriend at the time or anyone for years. The only person who knew was a nurse that she saw after the incident.
Baldwin detailed how she kept the information secret and it caused hurt and pain. She spiraled and turned to self-medication through drinking and partying. That led her to toxic friends and boyfriends.
Seeing the stories from other women got Baldwin thinking about what her future would have held if her assailant got her pregnant and she was forced to raise the baby.
“It would have been traumatizing and impossible,” Ireland Baldwin said.
She also detailed how later she was in a relationship with an unnamed boyfriend. At that time, they were hitting a rocky part and he didn’t want a relationship or kids. But Ireland Baldwin said she got pregnant. She then had an abortion.
She said she couldn’t imagine raising a baby without her own financial security.
“I chose me, and I would choose me again,” Ireland Baldwin said.