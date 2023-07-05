Investigation Launched After LA County Deputy Is Caught on Camera Throwing Woman on Ground Outside of Grocery Store

The woman told the deputy to keep his hands off her before he grabbed her and slammed her to the ground. The cuffed man then yelled, "Don't slam her down like that," and claimed she is battling cancer.

In the video, the deputy was seen pepper spraying the woman. "I can't breathe," she was heard saying in the bodycam video released by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

"Get down on the ground!" the deputy yelled out. "It's already on YouTube live!" she replied. The back and forth continued until the deputy allegedly said, "Stop it or I'll punch you in the face."

