Inside the Warped '4 Percent Group' Convinced Andrew Windsor is Victim of 'Medieval Witch Hunt' by Royals

While most of the world has long accepted his removal from royal life, a minority of supporters now argue that his continued ostracism amounts to persecution rather than consequence.

Andrew has never been convicted of a criminal offense, a fact his defenders frequently emphasize.

In 2022, he reached a multimillion-dollar out-of-court settlement with Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, with the deal containing no admission of liability.

Last October, Andrew also agreed to stop using his HRH styling and royal titles, formally ending his public role within the monarchy.