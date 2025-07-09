EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ryan Seacrest's New Romance – And Why Pals Are pleading With Him Not to Mess Up This One

Romeo Ryan Seacrest is loving it up with a new girl – real estate stunner Camille Oders – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends are urging the never-wed cohost to treat her right, or she’ll walk.

The 50-year-old Wheel of Fortune host's hookup with the 31-year-old Aussie blonde went public during their trip to the romantic Italian city of Rome earlier this month.