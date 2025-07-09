EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ryan Seacrest's New Romance – And Why Pals Are pleading With Him Not to Mess Up This One
Romeo Ryan Seacrest is loving it up with a new girl – real estate stunner Camille Oders – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends are urging the never-wed cohost to treat her right, or she’ll walk.
The 50-year-old Wheel of Fortune host's hookup with the 31-year-old Aussie blonde went public during their trip to the romantic Italian city of Rome earlier this month.
String of Exes
It's his first meaningful squeeze since a short post-2020 8-shade split with American Idol's video editor Aubrey Paige Petcosky, after more than three-year radio romance, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Beforehand, he flamed out on a gaggle of previous conquests, including Dancing With the Stars beauty Julianne Hough, business guru Shayna Taylor and model Jasmine Waltz.
"Ryan took a full year off after his last relationship and was in no hurry to meet anyone new," said a source. "But things with Camille just clicked. He was very attracted to her from the get-go.
She's very intelligent, highly ambitious and could handle her pick of guys, so everyone's telling him he's really lucked out."
But sources wonder if the cutie will put up with what they called Seacrest's "quirky attitude" and "demanding ways" with women.
'Shape Up' Warning
"Even Ryan would probably admit he's not exactly the easiest person to date with his relentless schedule and controlling habits," our insider said.
They added: "He always has a lot of rules and restrictions – but he seems to be trying to relax them around Camille and make it work.
"He's very drawn to Camille and wants this to work."