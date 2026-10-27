Inside the James Comey Allegations After Ex-FBI Director Is Accused of Violating the Espionage Act in Latest Charges

Comey responded in a video posted to Substack, criticizing the Justice Department’s latest effort to prosecute him.

"Well, they're back – again," he said. "It would almost be funny if it weren't such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one that we cannot become numb to."

The 65-year-old added, "Nothing's changed with me. I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary."

Comey said he was fortunate to have his family and legal team supporting him as he prepares to challenge the charges.

His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said in a statement that the Justice Department had attempted to charge Comey with a federal crime for the third time in little more than a year.

He also maintained that Comey did not commit the alleged offenses.