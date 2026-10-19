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Home > Politics

Indiana Democratic Candidate Announces Bizarre Plan to 'Fire All Republicans' If She Wins: 'I Don't Like Them'

Photo of Jaime West
Source: TV3

Jaime West made quite the appearance on local news while running for Indiana County Council as a Democrat.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Indiana County Council candidate Jaime West is making headlines after a televised interview in which she criticized Republicans and pledged to fire them if elected, RadarOnline reported.

During the interview, West appeared to slur her words, struggle with questions, and make noises some viewers interpreted as burping and passing gas, while expressing strong hostility toward Republicans.

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Jaime West Admits Not Preparing an Opening Statement

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Photo of Jaime West
Source: TV3

Jaimie West's interview, conducted by the 'Connersville News Examiner' managing editor, went viral.

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The interview, conducted by Connersville News Examiner managing editor Amy McCarty and broadcast on local station TV3, began with West acknowledging she had not prepared an opening statement.

"I didn't write one, so I'm just going to not read it, just say it out loud like from my heart,' she said, laughing as she spoke.

She looked into the camera for much of the exchange rather than at McCarty.

West later became emotional while discussing the possibility of a local fire station closing amid Republican tax cuts.

"I might need to get a Kleenex out, man. It makes me sad what the Republicans in the state House have done," she said, her voice breaking.

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Jaime West's Plan: 'Firing All Republicans'

Photo of Jaime West
Source: TV3

West acknowledged she believed 'firing all Republicans' would benefit her county.

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When McCarty asked what unpopular decision West might make if elected that she believed would benefit Fayette County, West appeared confused, groaned, and asked for the question to be repeated.

She replied, “Firing all Republicans,” then added, "I don't even talk to them. I don't like them.”

West also criticized Republicans for supporting President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, accusing them of allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enter the community and "stealing people's jobs."

She drew a distinction between Republicans she considers reasonable and supporters of Trump’s MAGA movement.

While acknowledging that some Republicans "actually get it," she described MAGA supporters as "racist and aren't very intelligent at all."

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'We Have Guns Too!'

Photo of Jaime West
Source: TV3; UnSplash

West claims she was threatened, prompting her to hint that she has a gun.

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West also claimed she had received repeated threats from MAGA supporters, including an alleged threat from an unnamed sheriff’s nephew to "blow my head off!"

McCarty appeared stunned by the allegation before continuing the interview.

Asked to deliver a final message to voters, West declared, "We have guns too!" McCarty ended the segment by reminding viewers that the general election was scheduled for November 3, 2026.

West is running against Republican Gary Keener Jr. for a seat on the Fayette County Council.

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Jaime West V. Gary Keener Jr.

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Photo of Jaime West, Gary Keener Jr.
Source: TV3; garykeenerjr/Facebook

West, who claimed she suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020, is going up against Gary Keener Jr.

There is no publicly available polling on the Fayette County Council District 4 race.

West reportedly owns Queen Bee's Cleaning LLC and works part-time as a gig worker delivering groceries and packages, according to local news reports.

She is the mother of three adult children. West has said she suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020, which she has cited as a possible explanation for her slurred speech.

Meanwhile, Keener's professional background has not been widely detailed in public reporting.

His campaign has emphasized fiscal restraint, including what he describes as a "tight belt" approach to county spending.

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