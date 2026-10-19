Indiana Democratic Candidate Announces Bizarre Plan to 'Fire All Republicans' If She Wins: 'I Don't Like Them'

During the interview , West appeared to slur her words, struggle with questions, and make noises some viewers interpreted as burping and passing gas, while expressing strong hostility toward Republicans.

Indiana County Council candidate Jaime West is making headlines after a televised interview in which she criticized Republicans and pledged to fire them if elected, RadarOnline reported.

The interview, conducted by Connersville News Examiner managing editor Amy McCarty and broadcast on local station TV3, began with West acknowledging she had not prepared an opening statement.

"I didn't write one, so I'm just going to not read it, just say it out loud like from my heart,' she said, laughing as she spoke.

She looked into the camera for much of the exchange rather than at McCarty.

West later became emotional while discussing the possibility of a local fire station closing amid Republican tax cuts.

"I might need to get a Kleenex out, man. It makes me sad what the Republicans in the state House have done," she said, her voice breaking.