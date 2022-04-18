Iggy Azalea Goes Off On American Airlines After They Allegedly Sold Her & Son Onyx's Seats: 'Stranded With An Infant'

The songwriter noted she and Onyx were checked in on-time and "stayed with your staff and they still sold our seats because we didn't come fast enough to board, although the airplane was still boarding when we got to the gate." Azalea said they "refused to take our luggage off the plane" and had no other flights going out that day or the following, leaving her and Onyx stuck.

"So, now I'm stranded with an infant & no luggage in another city," she vented, adding that it was handled "very unprofessionally and without any care or compassion."

Azalea told fans after it all, JetBlue "came in clutch for us" and "saved the day." She later shared photos of her son smiling on their updated flight that evening.