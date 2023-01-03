Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger On Suicide Watch, Warden Denies He Taunted Guards & Exposed Himself

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been on suicide watch since his arrest — but it's not because guards are worried the accused killer will take his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger has spent his time at Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania since Friday after the FBI arrested him at his parent's home — and now the prison's warden is speaking out, denying rumors that the inmate taunted guards and exposed himself.