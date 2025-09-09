Your tip
I Made My First Million Online — Now My App Has Half a Million Users

Source: Sina Sinry/SUPPLIED

Sept. 9 2025, Published 1:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

When Sina Sinry tells his story, it sounds like something out of a Netflix original. A 33-year-old from Langroud, Turkey, he went from ordinary beginnings to building an empire that has the internet buzzing. Today, his mobile app, Flibbo, boasts over 500,000 users worldwide and has secured a spot in the Top 100 apps in the U.S. Apple App Store. But rewind just a few years, and Sina was a man with nothing but a laptop, a vision, and an iron will.

“I made my first million online through e-commerce,” he says, recalling his early days in 2019. Back then, he wasn’t a tech prodigy or a Silicon Valley insider. In fact, his degree—International Business Management—didn’t teach him a single thing about coding. Yet, Sina cracked the code to success by launching a Shopify store that exploded, pulling in seven figures in revenue. Recognition followed fast, with Empire Builders Academy applauding his $50,000 and $100,000 monthly milestones.

But here’s where most people would stop and celebrate. Sina didn’t. He pivoted.

With nothing more than self-education, countless sleepless nights, and relentless drive, he took on his next challenge: building a mobile app—without ever writing a single line of code. The idea? A social platform that empowers users and creators to produce AI-driven short films and creative content, unleashing imagination like never before.

The result was Flibbo, and the world couldn’t get enough. In just two years, Sina transformed from an e-commerce success story into one of the most exciting names in the mobile tech space. The numbers speak louder than words: 500,000 users, $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue, and a coveted Top 100 ranking on the Apple App Store.

“People think you need connections or coding skills to win in tech,” Sina says, his eyes lit with conviction. “What you really need is persistence, resourcefulness, and the courage to bet on yourself.”

Today, Sina isn’t just riding the wave—he’s creating the tsunami. With 450K+ Instagram followers, his journey has become a beacon for dreamers who want to break into the digital world without limits. And if you think Flibbo is his peak, think again. Sina is already mapping out new AI-driven projects designed to revolutionize content creation for the next generation.

From his roots in Langroud to leading the AI revolution, Sina Sinry proves that the future belongs to those who refuse to quit.

