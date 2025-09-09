EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Scandal Rocks Set of 'Sherri' as Controversial Executive Producer and Shepherd's On-air Sidekick Jawn Murray Exits Talk Show — Leaving Her 'Crushed'
Sherri Shepherd's best pal has exited the top role at the syndicated television show, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Executive producer Jawn Murray, who previously found himself mired in controversy, quietly left the daytime gabfest last week amid swirling behind-the-scenes speculation about what caused the sudden departure.
All a spokesperson for the show would tell this masthead was that "we can confirm that he is no longer with the show and beyond that we do not comment on personnel matters."
Murray, who was said to be Shepherd's closest friend and a confidant, was at the center of a June tabloid report that claimed complaints had been made to the show's human resources department after he posted a video that unnamed staffers called "inappropriate."
The television executive mused in a clip: "Is this a cultural thing? I’ve been noticing that predominantly the Black people in the bathroom wash their hands and some of the others don’t."
When asked about the reason for his departure, Murray sicced his high-powered attorney onto RadarOnline.com who blasted via email: "To be clear, the precise circumstances of his professional decisions are not your or the public’s concern."
We've Got Mail
Laywer Trent Copeland added: "Mr. Murray is a respected and established media host and producer with an impeccable record.
"Baseless accusations or rumors from 'sources' that seek to discredit his career and reputation will be met with immediate and vigorous resistance."
When asked whether his client had left Sherri "voluntarily", the legal eagle accused this website of pressuring him into "supplying information to prop up an unsourced claim."
"Neither Mr. Murray or his lawyer have any obligation to dignify your fishing expedition with further detail," Mr. Copeland wrote.
While Murray wouldn't comment when contacted directly, he confirmed his departure online, posting the news on Instagram without getting into specifics.
"Seasons Change: I am NOT returning for season 4 of SHERRI," he shared next to a carousel of photos from his time on the show.
"Before you ask, yes, Sherri and I are fine! That’s one of my best friends in real life. I worked all summer to get her and aspects of the show ready for the new season.
"I'm proud of what Sherri and I built together with this talk show. We achieved a lot in the face of considerable adversity. Thanks to all of you for the love you showed me along the way! That’s all I have for now…"
How Does Sherri Feel About The Loss?
Shepherd is said to be devastated by the loss, with one source going as far to say she has been left "crushed" at the scandalous decision: "This wasn’t her choice. It came from the very top."
The June comment sparked outrage, with some staffers saying they felt "humiliated" and "targeted."
One insider blasted a the time: "Jawn is out here going viral for bathroom commentary and dragging the whole show down the toilet with him!"
Begging for Money
Just one month earlier, co-workers were outraged when Murray reportedly begged fans to send money via CashApp to his mom for her birthday.
One production insider claimed at the time: "There is absolutely no way Sherri signed off on this. This is shady at best, and completely unacceptable at worst."