EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Scandal Rocks Set of 'Sherri' as Controversial Executive Producer and Shepherd's On-air Sidekick Jawn Murray Exits Talk Show — Leaving Her 'Crushed'

Sherri Shepherd's best pal has exited the top role at the syndicated television show, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Executive producer Jawn Murray, who previously found himself mired in controversy, quietly left the daytime gabfest last week amid swirling behind-the-scenes speculation about what caused the sudden departure.

All a spokesperson for the show would tell this masthead was that "we can confirm that he is no longer with the show and beyond that we do not comment on personnel matters."