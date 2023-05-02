Hunter Biden Agrees to Turn Over Text Messages Talking About Estranged 4-year-old Daughter Navy in Bitter Support Battle

Hunter Biden has agreed to turn over all his private text messages that discussed his 4-year-old daughter Navy and was scolded by a judge for “sealing and redacting” financial information in their court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Hunter appeared in an Arkansas courtroom where he faced off with his ex-fling Lunden Roberts. As we previously reported, in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support.

The two reached a deal in March 2020. However, last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his child support amounts to be decreased. Lunden has objected to the request. She accused Hunter of failing to provide all his financial information. The former adult dancer demanded Hunter be thrown in jail until he produced the documents.

In court, Judge Holly Meyer tore into President Biden’s son and his legal team over the sealing of records. “The ability to redact is somewhat being abused,” Meyer said. “I’m seeing a lot of things filed, especially by Mr. Biden’s counsel, sealing things, redacting things, that are not confidential.”

Meyer ordered Hunter to produce additional records to determine if the child support should be reduced. During the proceedings, the judge ordered both parties to sit for a deposition before the July trial. Further, during the hearing, the parties argued over Hunter’s art. Lunden wanted answers on who was purchasing Hunter’s work for how much. The judge advised Lunden to fire off a subpoena to the gallery where Hunter sold the art.

Previously, Lunden said, she, “has evidence that [Hunter] has not fully disclosed his income sources, residences, assets, and property. This evidence is bolstered by the fact that the [Hunter] refuses to provide full discovery in this matter.” For her part, Lunden agreed to produce documents with information about her car lease, home, and her employment.

Both parties agreed to turn over phone records and messages from the past 5-years that referenced Navy. The judge did not make a decision on Lunden’s request to change Navy’s last name from Roberts to Biden.

She said the last name was associated with being “well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” Lunden said it was the first that could be done for her daughter since Hunter and his family had no role in the child’s life.