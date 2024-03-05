Hunter Biden Helped Hire Two Aides Who Mishandled Joe Biden's Classified Documents in January 2017: Report
Hunter Biden helped hire two of the aides who mistakenly took classified documents from the White House upon Joe Biden’s departure as vice president back in January 2017, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come weeks after Special Counsel Robert Hur opted against charging President Biden over his possession of classified documents, it was revealed that Hunter helped hire two of the aides that President Biden blamed for the mishap.
“I take responsibility for not having seen exactly what my staff was doing,” the 81-year-old president remarked after Hur released his findings last month.
The two former Biden aides in question were referred to as “Executive Assistant” and “Staff Assistant 3” in Hur’s bombshell report.
The New York Post has since identified the two former aides. According to the outlet, they were Kathy Chung and Anne Marie Muldoon.
Hur determined that Chung and Muldoon collected more than 180 classified documents that totaled more than 600 pages and packed the sensitive documents into 15 boxes as the older Biden departed the White House and vice presidency back in January 2017.
Even more shocking was the revelation that Hunter helped both Chung and Muldoon secure jobs with then-Vice President Biden during the Obama Administration.
According to the Post, Chung worked alongside Hunter in the U.S. Department of Commerce in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He then recommended Chung for an executive assistant job with his father in May 2012.
“I just met with your Dad again and he officially offered me the job,” Chung wrote to Hunter in an email dated June 13, 2012. “I cannot thank you enough for thinking about me and walking me thru this.”
Flash forward to 2014, and Hunter reportedly recommended Muldoon – who previously worked for him as an aide at Rosemont Seneca – for the role of Chung’s assistant.
- REVEALED: Hunter Biden's Business Partner Once Handled 1,850 Boxes Of Sensitive 'Obama-Biden Transition Papers' Including Potential Classified Docs
- Explosive Watchdog Report Claims President Biden Was 'Complicit' In Six Alleged White-Collar Crimes As Hunter Laptop Fallout Continues
- REVEALED: Joe Biden's Pseudonyms Used on 82k Pages of Private Emails While Serving as VP
Records from Chung and Muldoon’s tenures at the White House showed that both Biden staffers continued to help Hunter after coming on as aides to the then-vice president.
According to the Post, Chung and Muldoon helped arrange trips for Hunter and his Rosemont Seneca partners. The pair also exchanged nearly 1,000 emails from the vice president’s office to Hunter and Rosemont Seneca.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Come work with me so that I can make everybody money,” Hunter messaged Chung shortly after the Obama-Biden Administration ended.
Chung instead opted to continue working for the older Biden at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. – the same office where the first batch of Biden classified documents were discovered in late 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Hur ultimately released his findings in connection to the Biden classified documents investigation last month.
Hur opted not to charge President Biden for the mishandling of classified documents. The special counsel also opted not to recommend charges against “Executive Assistant” and “Staff Assistant 3.”