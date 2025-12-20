EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Sparks Fears With Gaunt and Exhausted Appearance as Loved Ones Beg Him to Slow Down Following Brutal Divorce and Bad Broadway Reviews

Audiences shunned the show in droves, despite blocks of heavily discounted tickets. Insiders claimed it was due in part to the Greatest Showman actor's plummeting popularity after he dumped his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, for 50-year-old Broadway siren Foster in 2023.

The move was a major turnoff for many of his fans, who loved him for his family values and devotion to Furness.

A source said: "He really struggled to cope with all the backlash he got over his breakup with Deb.

"His reputation is everything to him, so it really rocked him to suddenly have all these people judging him and condemning him."

But he hasn't allowed himself a minute of downtime to come to grips with it, the insider said before adding: "If anything, he's been working even more and it's very obvious that the total lack of self-care is catching up to him."