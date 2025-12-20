EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Sparks Fears With Gaunt and Exhausted Appearance as Loved Ones Beg Him to Slow Down Following Brutal Divorce and Bad Broadway Reviews
Dec. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hugh Jackman is looking so gaunt and weary lately that loved ones, including girlfriend Sutton Foster, are pleading with him to slow down and take care of himself as one of the most intensely stressful years of his life keeps dragging on.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wolverine hunk, 57, was left stinging after the negative reviews of From New York With Love, his one-man show at Radio City Music Hall.
Jackman’s Breakup Sparks Fan Revolt
Audiences shunned the show in droves, despite blocks of heavily discounted tickets. Insiders claimed it was due in part to the Greatest Showman actor's plummeting popularity after he dumped his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, for 50-year-old Broadway siren Foster in 2023.
The move was a major turnoff for many of his fans, who loved him for his family values and devotion to Furness.
A source said: "He really struggled to cope with all the backlash he got over his breakup with Deb.
"His reputation is everything to him, so it really rocked him to suddenly have all these people judging him and condemning him."
But he hasn't allowed himself a minute of downtime to come to grips with it, the insider said before adding: "If anything, he's been working even more and it's very obvious that the total lack of self-care is catching up to him."
Running on Empty, Health Fears Mount
It's become clear he's been running on empty for months, sources said. Even though he keeps insisting he's fine, he's clearly not taking care of himself – he hardly sleeps, he skips meals and he always makes work his priority.
The Les Miserables star, who's battled skin cancer in the past, sparked fears of a recurrence when he was spotted with a bandage on his face in 2023.
Tell-All Nightmare
"He's always been the type to push himself beyond the normal limits, but everyone, including Sutton, is worried he's one step away from total burnout," said the source.
And another major headache may be on its way.
Australian actress Furness is reportedly still working on a tell-all memoir that will lift the lid on the demise of their marriage.