Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

Hugh Jackman Sparks Fears With Gaunt and Exhausted Appearance as Loved Ones Beg Him to Slow Down Following Brutal Divorce and Bad Broadway Reviews

Hugh Jackman's exhausted appearance has sparked concern as loved ones urge slowdown after divorce.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman's exhausted appearance has sparked concern as loved ones urge slowdown after divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman is looking so gaunt and weary lately that loved ones, including girlfriend Sutton Foster, are pleading with him to slow down and take care of himself as one of the most intensely stressful years of his life keeps dragging on.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wolverine hunk, 57, was left stinging after the negative reviews of From New York With Love, his one-man show at Radio City Music Hall.

Jackman’s Breakup Sparks Fan Revolt

Gaunt-looking Hugh Jackman has Sutton Foster and other loved ones urging him to slow down, insiders said.
Source: MEGA

Gaunt-looking Hugh Jackman has Sutton Foster and other loved ones urging him to slow down, insiders said.

Audiences shunned the show in droves, despite blocks of heavily discounted tickets. Insiders claimed it was due in part to the Greatest Showman actor's plummeting popularity after he dumped his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, for 50-year-old Broadway siren Foster in 2023.

The move was a major turnoff for many of his fans, who loved him for his family values and devotion to Furness.

A source said: "He really struggled to cope with all the backlash he got over his breakup with Deb.

"His reputation is everything to him, so it really rocked him to suddenly have all these people judging him and condemning him."

But he hasn't allowed himself a minute of downtime to come to grips with it, the insider said before adding: "If anything, he's been working even more and it's very obvious that the total lack of self-care is catching up to him."

Running on Empty, Health Fears Mount

After negative reviews and weak turnout for 'From New York With Love,' Jackman is 'reeling from post-split backlash.'
Source: MEGA

After negative reviews and weak turnout for 'From New York With Love,' Jackman is 'reeling from post-split backlash.'

It's become clear he's been running on empty for months, sources said. Even though he keeps insisting he's fine, he's clearly not taking care of himself – he hardly sleeps, he skips meals and he always makes work his priority.

The Les Miserables star, who's battled skin cancer in the past, sparked fears of a recurrence when he was spotted with a bandage on his face in 2023.

Tell-All Nightmare

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to be working on a tell-all memoir about her 27-year marriage to Jackman.
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to be working on a tell-all memoir about her 27-year marriage to Jackman.

"He's always been the type to push himself beyond the normal limits, but everyone, including Sutton, is worried he's one step away from total burnout," said the source.

And another major headache may be on its way.

Australian actress Furness is reportedly still working on a tell-all memoir that will lift the lid on the demise of their marriage.

