Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims Magazine Mogul Tried to Force Shannon Twins Into 'Disgusting' Incestuous Sexual Act

On Oct. 27, Crystal accused Hugh of trying to push twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual activity with each other by “starting to try and shove twins heads onto each other’s v------ to get them to engage with each other sexually.”

She called the alleged act “incest” and “disgusting,” saying she did not want the twins forced into it.

Crystal also told host Guerrero that Hugh made her and other Playmates, like the Shannon twins, use visibly dirty adult toys.

“I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty (toys) and just shoving them in us,” she said.

She added that there was “nothing intimate” about their encounters because the media mogul “just needed more of a high or stimulation.”

Crystal said that “there were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom,” and some of the things that happened there “ended up just not being OK.”

Guerrero said the account “sounds like r-pe.”