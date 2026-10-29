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Home > News > Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims Magazine Mogul Tried to Force Shannon Twins Into 'Disgusting' Incestuous Sexual Act

Crystal Harris made an allegation against late husband Hugh regarding the Shannon twins.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris made an allegation against late husband Hugh regarding the Shannon twins.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

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Hugh Hefner's surviving 40-year-old widow, Crystal Harris, alleges that the magazine mogul pushed twins to engage in an incestuous act, RadarOnline can report.

During her appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, Harris said the act involved the Shannon Twins, Kristina and Karissa.

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'Sounds like R–'

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Source: LISA GUERRERO/YOUTUBE

Hefner was into incest, his widow said.

On Oct. 27, Crystal accused Hugh of trying to push twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon into sexual activity with each other by “starting to try and shove twins heads onto each other’s v------ to get them to engage with each other sexually.”

She called the alleged act “incest” and “disgusting,” saying she did not want the twins forced into it.

Crystal also told host Guerrero that Hugh made her and other Playmates, like the Shannon twins, use visibly dirty adult toys.

“I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty (toys) and just shoving them in us,” she said.

She added that there was “nothing intimate” about their encounters because the media mogul “just needed more of a high or stimulation.”

Crystal said that “there were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom,” and some of the things that happened there “ended up just not being OK.”

Guerrero said the account “sounds like r-pe.”

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Shannon Twins Open Up About Trauma and New Chapter After 6 Years of Silence

The twins dropped out of school in the 9th grade.
Source: MEGA

The twins dropped out of school in the 9th grade.

As Radar previously reported, while their time at Hugh's mansion brought them opportunities, it also came with trauma that affected their identities and religious beliefs.

Karissa and Kristina rose to fame as Hefner’s twin girlfriends on the final two seasons of The Girls Next Door.

In their first interview in six years in 2025, the sisters spoke with People about their difficult childhood, experiences inside the mansion, personal struggles after leaving the spotlight, and their focus on healing and new beginnings.

Born prematurely in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and raised in Florida, the Shannon twins grew up in a poor Italian family and eventually became estranged from their parents.

The sisters dropped out of school in ninth grade and began working at Ker’s WingHouse, a restaurant chain similar to Hooters, where a photographer submitted their pictures to Hugh's magazine company.

They landed a test shoot in Miami at 17 years old and went on to become among the youngest Playmates and girlfriends associated with Hefner.

Kristina noted they were also the first twins to receive separate months as Playmates.

Behind the scenes, they said their experiences differed sharply from what viewers saw on television. They described culture shock, jealousy and bullying from other Playmates, as well as feeling isolated because of their age.

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Struggles, Healing and Return to Public Life

The Shannon twins have returned to a private life to their hometown.
Source: MEGA;A&E

The Shannon twins have returned to a private life to their hometown.

After their grandmother’s death and Kristina’s 2014 DUI, the twins said they entered a dark period that included weight gain, alcohol, pills and suicidal thoughts.

They sold their beauty salon, left Los Angeles, briefly lived in Las Vegas and eventually returned to Ann Arbor, where nature helped them slow down.

They were diagnosed with manic depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, and they reconnected with Christianity and prioritizing mental health.

They now promote organic food, alkaline water, meditation and self-care.

The sisters have begun exploring real estate licenses, a possible podcast or talk show, organic homewares, a book and a return to reality television.

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Other Playmate Complaints About Hugh Hefner

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There have been other women who claimed to have experienced sexual harm or coercion from Hugh Hefner.
Source: MEGA

There have been other women who claimed to have experienced sexual harm or coercion from Hugh Hefner.

At least three other former Playmates or ex-girlfriends have publicly described experiencing sexual harm or coercion involving Hugh: Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt.

Madison has spoken about the “toxic, gaslighting culture” that surrounded him and life inside the mansion.

Wilkinson has been described in accounts the Shannon twins viewed as coercive or manipulative, including her involvement in the setup that led to the twins’ first sexual encounter with Hugh.

Marquardt, who was phased out as one of Hugh's girlfriends before the Shannon twins arrived, is among the women who later spoke out in A&E’s docuseries about harmful sexual expectations and the broader mansion culture.

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